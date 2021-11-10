IGEL Recognized by CRN as a 2021 Tech Innovator

IGEL UD Pocket2 achieves finalist status in the "Virtualization - Apps/Desktop" category as part of the annual award program honoring the IT channel's most innovative vendors

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, a provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, is announcing that it has been named by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, as a finalist in the 2021 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. IGEL UD Pocket2 was recognized in the "Virtualization – Apps/ Desktop" category.

This annual awards program showcases innovative vendors in the IT channel across 47 different technology categories, in key areas ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. To determine the winners, a panel of CRN editors reviewed hundreds of vendor products using multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and ability to address customer and partner needs.

"The UD Pocket2 features a 2-in-1 design that transforms endpoints with either with USB Type-A and USB Type-C interfaces into a IGEL OS-powered endpoint for secure, manageable access to VDI, cloud workspaces and virtualized apps," said Balaji Subramanian, Global Channel Chief, IGEL. "We are proud to be recognized by CRN for our innovation and leadership in giving enterprises the ability to rapidly and securely help their people remain productive while working from anywhere."

The IGEL UD Pocket2 is a portable USB device with a USB-A and a USB-C connector that converts any compatible x86-64 device into an IGEL OS powered endpoint for accessing digital workspaces including Citrix, VMware, Microsoft AVD & Windows 365, and Amazon WorkSpaces. Compatible with both legacy and modern devices, the UD Pocket2 is an ideal solution for bring-your-own-device (BYOD) users, work-from-anywhere (Wfx) users, or organizations wanting to repurpose aging or existing hardware to allow simplified and managed access to the company network or cloud workloads, from anywhere.

"CRN's annual Tech Innovator Awards acknowledge technology vendors that display their ongoing commitment to empowering and enabling end users, while also promoting continuous business growth for solution providers, with cutting-edge, purpose-built products and services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "I'd like to personally congratulate each and every one of this year's CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We are proud to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space."

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.

About IGEL

IGEL is one of the world's leading providers of next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's innovative software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS), and IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable, and high-performance endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device and some ARM/RPI4 devices. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

