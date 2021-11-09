ViacomCBS And Gray Television Renew CBS Television Network Affiliate Agreements

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC) and Gray Television, Inc. ("Gray") (NYSE: GTN) today announced a multi-year agreement that renews all 47 of its CBS network affiliations for Gray Television stations, including two top 25 market affiliates, WOIO in Cleveland, O.H. and WBTV in Charlotte, N.C. As part of the agreement, Gray's CBS affiliates will continue to be locally available to subscribers on Paramount+ and widely distributed across vMVPD platforms.

Gray is one of the largest operators of CBS affiliates, covering approximately 11% of the U.S. audience and serving nearly 13 million households across the combined 47 markets. Upon its acquisition of the Meredith Corporation's Local Media Group stations later this year, Gray will become the largest owner and operator of CBS affiliates serving 55 markets reaching 18% of U.S. households.

"We are happy to have renewed these important license agreements with Gray Television to continue to inform and entertain audiences across the country with CBS' leading programming," said Ray Hopkins, President, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS. "This deal underscores our longstanding commitment to building successful affiliate partnerships that create shared and enduring value."

"ViacomCBS is an important partner, and we are pleased to have reached an agreement that builds upon our longstanding relationship," said Pat LaPlatney, Co-CEO of Gray Television. "We look forward to better serving our audiences by combining our valuable local content with CBS' premium programming across entertainment, news and sports in the years to come."

The agreement includes renewals for these Gray-owned CBS affiliates: KALB in Alexandria, L.A.; KFDA in Amarillo, T.X.; KYES-LD in Anchorage, A.K.; WRDW in Augusta, G.A.; WABI in Bangor, M.E.; WAFB in Baton Rouge, L.A.; WLOX in Biloxi, M.S.; WBNG in Binghamton, N.Y.; WCAX in Burlington, V.T.; WCSC in Charleston, S.C.; WBTV in Charlotte, N.C.; KGWN in Cheyenne, W.Y.; WDTV in Clarksburg, W.V.; WOIO in Cleveland, O.H.; KKTV in Colorado Springs, C.O.; WTVY in Dothan, A.L.; KBJR in Duluth, M.N.; KXDF-CD in Fairbanks, A.K.; KXJB-LD in Fargo, N.D.; ESVF-CD in Harrisonburg, V.A; KGMB in Honolulu, H.I.; KYEX-LD in Juneau, A.K.; WVLT in Knoxville, T.N.; KYLX-LD in Laredo, T.X.; WKYT & WYMT in Lexington, K.Y. & Hazard, K.Y.; KOLN in Lincoln, N.E; KEYC in Mankato, M.N.; KNOE in Monroe, L.A.; KNPL-LD in North Platte, N.E.; KOSA in Odessa, T.X.; KFVS in Paducah, K.Y.; WECP-LD in Panama City, F.L.; WIYE-LD in Parkersburg, W.V.; WAGM in Presque Isle, M.E.; WDBJ in Roanoke, V.A.; WIFR-LD in Rockford, I.L.; WTOC in Savannah, G.A.; KXII in Sherman-Ada, T.X.; KSLA in Shreveport, L.A.; WCTV in Tallahassee, F.L.; WIBW in Topeka, K.S.; KOLD in Tucson, A.Z.; KMVT in Twin Falls, I.D.; KWTX & KBTX in Waco, T.X. & Bryan, T.X.; WWNY in Watertown, N.Y.; WSAW in Wausau, W.I.; and KWCH in Wichita, K.S.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, SHOWTIME, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+ and Pluto TV, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the television audience in the United States and one of the industry's most extensive libraries of television and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.

For more information about ViacomCBS, please visit www.viacomcbs.com and follow @ViacomCBS on social platforms.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Upon its anticipated acquisition of the television stations of Meredith Corporation, Gray will become the nation's second largest television broadcaster, with television stations serving 113 markets that reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. The pro forma portfolio includes 79 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station according to Comscore's audience measurement data. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content and is the majority owner of Swirl Films.

