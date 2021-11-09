International Game Technology PLC Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EST, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.
"Broad-based momentum across our Lottery, Gaming, and Digital & Betting activities drove significant improvement in key financial and performance metrics in the third quarter," said Marco Sala, CEO of IGT. "Revenue grew over 20% and operating income more than doubled, highlighting the strength of our portfolio. Based on our excellent year-to-date results and our solid financial condition, the Board reinstated a quarterly cash dividend, signaling their confidence in the Company's prospects."
"We are supporting strong top-line growth with strategic investments in the business while still making good progress on optimizing our cost structure," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "Achieving our goal of reducing net debt leverage below 4.0x was a big accomplishment in the quarter. We look forward to sharing our strategy, long-term growth initiatives, and capital allocation plans during our upcoming investor day on November 16, 2021."
Overview of Consolidated Third Quarter 2021 Results
Quarter Ended
Y/Y
Constant
All amounts from continuing operations
September 30,
2021
2020
($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)
GAAP Financials:
Revenue
Global Lottery
652
570
14%
15%
Global Gaming
289
216
34%
34%
Digital & Betting
43
31
37%
35%
Total revenue
984
816
21%
20%
Operating income (loss)
Global Lottery
234
196
19%
20%
Global Gaming
31
(56)
NA
NA
Digital & Betting
12
6
100%
90%
Corporate support expense
(26)
(17)
(54)%
(54)%
Other(1)
(40)
(42)
5%
5%
Total operating income (loss)
212
87
144%
145%
Operating Income margin
22%
11%
Net cash provided by operating activities
113
191
(41)%
Cash and cash equivalents
435
936
(53)%
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
Adjusted EBITDA
Global Lottery
347
309
12%
13%
Global Gaming
64
(18)
NA
NA
Digital & Betting
15
9
66%
59%
Corporate support expense
(19)
(13)
(46)%
(46)%
Total Adjusted EBITDA
407
287
42%
42%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
41%
35%
Free cash flow
66
126
(48)%
Net debt(2)
6,109
7,250
(16)%
(1) Primarily includes purchase price amortization
(2) Historical net debt recast to only reflect continuing operations
Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release
Key Highlights:
- Sustained player demand in Global Lottery propels strong results; profit and related margins remain among the strongest in segment history
- Global Gaming achieves highest quarterly revenue and profit levels in seven quarters as progressive recovery continues
- Digital & Betting rapidly gaining scale with significantly higher revenue and profit driven by new and existing markets
- Strong year-to-date operating cash flow of $613 million and free cash flow of $445 million
- Successfully amended and extended term loan facility, adding an ESG margin adjustment demonstrating IGT's commitment to sustainability
- Awarded 10-year lottery contract with Connecticut Lottery Corporation following a competitive procurement
- Recently signed seven-year contract with La Française des Jeux, operator of the French National Lottery, to upgrade its lottery central system to IGT's advanced Aurora™ platform featuring enhanced, omnichannel capabilities
- Strengthened Digital & Betting leadership with appointment of Joe Asher as President of Sports Betting and Gil Rotem as President of iGaming
- Announced several turnkey sports betting solutions, including full retail and mobile services for Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort, Oneida Casino, and Snoqualmie Casino
- Extended cashless momentum with agreements to deploy Resort Wallet™ and IGTPay™ at Agua Caliente Casino and Indigo Sky properties
- Won several industry awards, including:
Financial highlights:
Consolidated revenue of $984 million, up 21% compared to the prior year
- Global Lottery revenue rises 14% to $652 million, as sustained momentum drives 9% global same-store sales growth
- Global Gaming revenue of $289 million, up from $216 million in the prior year and $274 million sequentially as market recovery progresses
- Digital & Betting revenue increases 37% to $43 million, with double-digit growth across activities
Operating income of $212 million, up 144% from the prior year
- High profit flow-through of Global Lottery same-store sales growth
- Mix of high-margin Italy lottery sales
- Strong operating leverage across businesses
- Disciplined cost management and benefits from OPtiMa structural cost-savings program
Net interest expense of $79 million compared to $101 million in the prior year, driven by lower average debt balances and interest rates
Provision for income taxes of $37 million compared to a benefit from income taxes of $41 million in the prior year, on significant increase in operating profitability
Net income of $101 million versus net loss of $129 million in the prior-year period, driven by higher revenue and operating profit, and a reduction in foreign exchange losses
Adjusted EBITDA of $407 million compared to $287 million in the prior-year period; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 41%, among the highest level in Company history
Net debt of $6.1 billion, down $1.2 billion from $7.3 billion at December 31, 2020; Net debt leverage of 3.8x, down from 6.4x at December 31, 2020, driven by strong cash flow generation and proceeds from sale of Italy gaming businesses, including €100 million installment received during Q3'21
Cash and Liquidity Update
- Total liquidity of $2.2 billion as of September 30, 2021; $435 million in unrestricted cash and $1.8 billion in additional borrowing capacity
- Executed amendment and extension of Term Loan Facility
Other Developments
The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share
- Ex-dividend date of November 22, 2021
- Record date of November 23, 2021
- Payment date of December 7, 2021
Investor Day Details
IGT will host a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. EST
- Senior management will present an in-depth review of the Company's business strategy, long-term growth prospects, and capital allocation plans
- A live webcast is available under "Events Calendar" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com
- Registration for the event is required and can be completed in advance
- A replay will also be available on the website following the call
Raising Full-year 2021 Outlook (Continuing operations)
- Revenue of ~$4.1 billion
- Updating operating income outlook to ~$900 million from ~$800 million
- Depreciation and amortization of ~$700 - $725 million
- Cash from operations of ~$850 - $900 million
- Capital expenditures below $300 million
- Does not factor in any additional impact from COVID-19 restrictions
Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
November 9, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. EST
To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the "Events Calendar" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com. A replay will be available on the website following the live event.
Note: Certain totals in the tables included in this press release may not add due to rounding
Comparability of Results
All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2021 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2020 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Amounts reported in millions are computed based on amounts in thousands. As a result, the sum of the components may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.
About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivalled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance of International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, foreign exchange gain (loss), other non-operating expenses, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities. For the business segments, Adjusted EBITDA represents segment operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income) and certain other non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA – discontinued operations represents income (loss) from discontinued operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, and gain on sale of discontinued operations. Adjusted EBITDA – combined represents Total Adjusted EBITDA plus Adjusted EBITDA – discontinued operations. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures just mentioned are useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.
Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus capitalized debt issuance costs and cash and cash and equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.
Net debt leverage is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ("LTM") prior to such date. Prior to the disposal of the Italian B2C gaming businesses in the second quarter of 2021, management calculated the Net debt leverage ratio as the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to the LTM of Adjusted EBITDA – combined prior to such date. Management believes that Net debt leverage is a useful measure to assess our financial strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making key investment decisions.
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing IGT's ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.
Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure that expresses the current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the exchange rates used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.
A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.
Select Performance and KPI data: ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)
GLOBAL LOTTERY
Q3'21
Q3'20
Y/Y Change
(%)
Constant
Q2'21
Sequential
Change as
Reported
(%)
Revenue
Service
Operating and facilities management contracts
590
525
12%
12%
675
(13)%
Upfront license fee amortization
(51)
(52)
1%
—%
(53)
2%
Operating and facilities management contracts, net
539
474
14%
14%
623
(13)%
Other
78
76
4%
5%
79
(1)%
Total service revenue
617
549
12%
13%
702
(12)%
Product sales
35
20
71%
70%
23
51%
Total revenue
652
570
14%
15%
725
(10)%
Operating income
234
196
19%
20%
300
(22)%
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
347
309
12%
13%
414
(16)%
Global same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
7.1%
10.6%
34.9%
Multi-jurisdiction jackpots
42.2%
(14.3)%
28.8%
Total
9.3%
8.7%
34.5%
North America & Rest of world same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
4.6%
15.0%
20.5%
Multi-jurisdiction jackpots
42.2%
(14.3)%
28.8%
Total
7.5%
12.1%
21.1%
Italy same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
16.3%
(3.5)%
115.2%
(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein
Q3'21
Q3'20
Y/Y Change
(%)
Constant
Currency
Change (%)(1)
Q2'21
GLOBAL GAMING
Sequential
Change as
Reported
(%)
Revenue
Service
Terminal
116
81
44%
43%
108
8%
Systems, software, and other
56
51
8%
8%
48
16%
Total service revenue
172
133
30%
30%
156
10%
Product sales
Terminal
81
49
64%
63%
86
(6)%
Other
36
34
7%
6%
31
14%
Total product sales revenue
117
83
41%
40%
118
(1)%
Total revenue
289
216
34%
34%
274
6%
Operating income (loss)
31
(56)
NA
NA
1
NM
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
64
(18)
NA
NA
35
80%
Installed base units
Casino
48,434
48,280
—%
47,964
Casino - L/T lease(2)
1,144
1,102
4%
1,136
Total installed base units
49,578
49,382
—%
49,100
Installed base units (by geography)
US & Canada
34,347
34,584
(1)%
33,820
Rest of world
15,231
14,798
3%
15,280
Total installed base units
49,578
49,382
—%
49,100
Yields (by geography)(3), in absolute $
US & Canada
$40.79
$26.79
52%
$38.41
Rest of world
$5.64
$4.31
31%
$4.03
Total yields
$29.67
$19.88
49%
$27.49
Global machine units sold
New/expansion
1,009
818
23%
1,167
Replacement
4,692
2,853
64%
5,168
Total machine units sold
5,701
3,671
55%
6,335
US & Canada machine units sold
New/expansion
524
667
(21)%
643
Replacement
3,451
2,007
72%
3,485
Total machine units sold
3,975
2,674
49%
4,128
(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein
(2) Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases
(3) Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases; comparability on a Y/Y basis hindered due to fewer active units
Q3'21
Q3'20
Y/Y Change
(%)
Q2'21
GLOBAL GAMING (Continued)
Constant
Currency
Change (%)(1)
Sequential
Change as
Reported
(%)
Rest of world machine units sold
New/expansion
485
151
221%
524
Replacement
1,241
846
47%
1,683
Total machine units sold
1,726
997
73%
2,207
Average Selling Price (ASP), in absolute $
US & Canada
$13,900
$13,800
1%
$13,900
Rest of world
$14,400
$12,100
19%
$12,700
Total ASP
$14,100
$13,300
6%
$13,400
Gaming Systems Revenue
38
31
22%
39
Q3'21
Q3'20
Y/Y Change
(%)
Q2'21
DIGITAL & BETTING
Constant
Currency
Change (%)(1)
Sequential
Change as
Reported
(%)
Revenue
Service
43
31
39%
36%
43
—%
Product sales
—
—
(66)%
(66)%
(0)
NA
Total revenue
43
31
37%
35%
42
2%
Operating income
12
6
100%
90%
9
35%
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
15
9
66%
59%
13
18%
CONSOLIDATED
Revenue (by geography)
US & Canada
556
443
26%
25%
561
(1)%
Italy
294
248
18%
19%
353
(17)%
Rest of world
134
125
7%
6%
127
5%
Total revenue
984
816
21%
20%
1,041
(5)%
(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Statements of Operations
($ in millions and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Service revenue
832
713
2,634
1,891
Product sales
152
104
406
340
Total revenue
984
816
3,039
2,230
Cost of services
422
418
1,302
1,194
Cost of product sales
93
83
253
243
Selling, general and administrative
195
179
588
511
Research and development
63
48
179
140
Goodwill impairment
—
—
—
296
Restructuring
(1)
—
(1)
47
Other operating expense
—
1
1
3
Total operating expenses
772
730
2,323
2,434
Operating income (loss)
212
87
716
(204)
Interest expense, net
79
101
264
297
Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net
(6)
149
(62)
153
Other expense, net
1
6
96
34
Total non-operating expenses
74
256
298
485
Income (loss) from continuing operations before
138
(170)
418
(689)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
37
(41)
217
(45)
Income (loss) from continuing operations
101
(129)
200
(644)
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
26
24
25
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax
—
—
391
—
Income from discontinued operations
—
26
415
25
Net income (loss)
101
(102)
615
(619)
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
36
25
155
40
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling
—
1
(2)
(3)
Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC
65
(128)
462
(656)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
0.32
(0.75)
0.22
(3.34)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
0.31
(0.75)
0.22
(3.34)
Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC per
0.32
(0.62)
2.25
(3.20)
Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC per
0.31
(0.62)
2.24
(3.20)
Weighted-average shares - basic
205,188
204,857
205,048
204,680
Weighted-average shares - diluted
206,899
204,857
206,728
204,680
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in millions)
Unaudited
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
435
907
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
152
199
Trade and other receivables, net
1,017
846
Inventories
181
169
Other current assets
607
480
Assets held for sale
4
839
Total current assets
2,396
3,440
Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net
956
1,068
Property, plant and equipment, net
118
132
Operating lease right-of-use assets
283
288
Goodwill
4,670
4,713
Intangible assets, net
1,453
1,577
Other non-current assets
1,500
1,774
Total non-current assets
8,981
9,552
Total assets
11,376
12,992
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
1,003
1,126
Current portion of long-term debt
—
393
Other current liabilities
825
847
Liabilities held for sale
—
250
Total current liabilities
1,828
2,615
Long-term debt, less current portion
6,544
7,857
Deferred income taxes
392
333
Operating lease liabilities
269
266
Other non-current liabilities
322
360
Total non-current liabilities
7,528
8,816
Total liabilities
9,355
11,431
Commitments and contingencies
IGT PLC's shareholders' equity
1,317
777
Non-controlling interests
704
784
Shareholders' equity
2,021
1,561
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
11,376
12,992
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
($ in millions)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
101
(102)
615
(619)
Less: Income from discontinued operations
—
26
415
25
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided by
Depreciation
81
91
246
265
Amortization of upfront license fees
54
54
164
156
Amortization
51
53
150
160
Stock-based compensation
11
1
22
(11)
Debt issuance cost amortization
4
5
15
16
Loss on extinguishment of debt
1
—
92
28
Goodwill impairment
—
—
—
296
Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net
(6)
149
(62)
153
Deferred income taxes
(27)
(70)
56
(107)
Other non-cash items, net
(6)
1
(1)
—
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions and dispositions:
Trade and other receivables
(50)
81
(184)
169
Inventories
(17)
(3)
(12)
(9)
Accounts payable
(101)
(25)
(77)
(45)
Other assets and liabilities
18
(18)
4
(85)
Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
113
191
613
344
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from discontinued operations
—
95
(31)
267
Net cash provided by operating activities
113
285
582
610
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures
(47)
(65)
(168)
(204)
Proceeds from sale of assets
3
1
15
6
Other
—
2
1
12
Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations
(44)
(62)
(152)
(186)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from discontinued operations
118
(1)
852
(21)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
74
(63)
700
(207)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net (repayments of) proceeds from Revolving Credit Facilities
(498)
(579)
17
146
Principal payments on long-term debt
(424)
—
(2,846)
(959)
Net (payments of) receipts from financial liabilities
(55)
59
(52)
96
Payments of debt issuance costs
(7)
(2)
(14)
(21)
Payments in connection with the extinguishment of debt
—
—
(85)
(25)
Net proceeds from (repayments of) short-term borrowings
16
(83)
19
(8)
Proceeds from long-term debt
589
—
1,339
750
Dividends paid
—
—
—
(41)
Dividends paid - non-controlling interests
—
(45)
(89)
(136)
Return of capital - non-controlling interests
(31)
—
(92)
—
Capital increase - non-controlling interests
1
1
12
3
Other
(3)
(3)
(12)
(9)
Net cash used in financing activities
(412)
(650)
(1,804)
(204)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
(225)
(428)
(522)
200
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash
(6)
38
(19)
46
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
819
1,530
1,129
894
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
588
1,140
588
1,140
Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations
—
19
—
19
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period of
588
1,121
588
1,121
Supplemental Cash Flow Information
Interest paid
104
141
323
372
Income taxes paid
64
20
104
38
International Game Technology PLC
Net Debt
($ in millions)
Unaudited
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2022
—
1,004
4.750% Senior Secured Euro Notes due February 2023
—
1,038
5.350% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due October 2023
61
61
3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due July 2024
576
610
6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025
1,093
1,092
4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026
743
—
3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026
863
913
6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027
745
744
2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028
575
608
5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029
744
743
Senior Secured Notes
5,399
6,813
Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027
1,145
1,044
Long-term debt, less current portion
6,544
7,857
Euro Term Loan Facility due January 2027
—
393
Current portion of long-term debt
—
393
Short-term borrowings
19
—
Total debt
6,563
8,250
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
435
907
Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facilities due July 2024
18
24
Net debt
6,109
7,319
Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in millions)
Unaudited
For the three months ended September 30, 2021
Business
Global
Global
Digital &
Segment
Corporate
Total IGT
Lottery
Gaming
Betting
Total
and Other
PLC
Income from continuing operations
101
Provision for income taxes
37
Interest expense, net
79
Foreign exchange gain, net
(6)
Other non-operating expense, net
1
Operating income (loss)
234
31
12
278
(66)
212
Depreciation
48
29
4
81
—
81
Amortization - service revenue (1)
54
—
—
54
—
54
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
8
1
—
10
1
11
Amortization - purchase accounting
—
—
—
—
40
40
Restructuring
—
—
(1)
(1)
—
(1)
Stock-based compensation
3
2
—
5
6
11
Other (2)
—
—
—
—
—
—
Adjusted EBITDA
347
64
15
426
(19)
407
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations
113
Capital expenditures
(47)
Free Cash Flow
66
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in millions)
Unaudited
For the three months ended September 30, 2020
Business
Global
Global
Digital &
Segment
Corporate
Total IGT
Lottery
Gaming
Betting
Total
and Other
PLC
Loss from continuing operations
(129)
Benefit from income taxes
(41)
Interest expense, net
101
Foreign exchange loss, net
149
Other non-operating expense, net
6
Operating income (loss)
196
(56)
6
146
(59)
87
Depreciation
51
36
4
91
—
91
Amortization - service revenue (1)
54
—
—
54
—
54
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
8
2
—
10
1
11
Amortization - purchase accounting
—
—
—
—
42
42
Stock-based compensation
—
—
—
—
1
1
Other (2)
—
—
—
—
1
1
Adjusted EBITDA
309
(18)
9
301
(13)
287
Income from discontinued operations
26
Provision for income taxes
14
Interest expense, net
—
Depreciation
11
Amortization
13
Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations
65
Adjusted EBITDA - combined
352
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations
191
Capital expenditures
(65)
Free Cash Flow
126
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in millions)
Unaudited
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021
Business
Global
Global
Digital &
Segment
Corporate
Total IGT
Lottery
Gaming
Betting
Total
and Other
PLC
Income from continuing operations
200
Provision for income taxes
217
Interest expense, net
264
Foreign exchange gain, net
(62)
Other non-operating expense, net
96
Operating income (loss)
871
7
28
906
(190)
716
Depreciation
144
92
11
247
(1)
246
Amortization - service revenue (1)
164
—
—
164
—
164
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
25
4
—
29
3
32
Amortization - purchase accounting
—
—
—
—
118
118
Restructuring
(1)
—
(1)
(1)
—
(1)
Stock-based compensation
5
4
—
10
12
22
Other (2)
—
—
—
—
1
1
Adjusted EBITDA
1,209
107
39
1,355
(57)
1,299
Income from discontinued operations
415
Gain on sale of discontinued operations
(396)
Provision for income taxes
4
Interest expense, net
—
Depreciation
—
Amortization
—
Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations
23
Adjusted EBITDA - combined
1,322
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations
613
Capital expenditures
(168)
Free Cash Flow
445
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in millions)
Unaudited
For the nine months ended September 30, 2020
Business
Global
Global
Digital &
Segment
Corporate
Total IGT
Lottery
Gaming
Betting
Total
and Other
PLC
Loss from continuing operations
(644)
Benefit from income taxes
(45)
Interest expense, net
297
Foreign exchange loss, net
153
Other non-operating expense, net
34
Operating income (loss)
447
(170)
3
280
(484)
(204)
Goodwill impairment
—
—
—
—
296
296
Depreciation
147
106
11
264
1
265
Amortization - service revenue (1)
156
—
—
156
—
156
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
22
5
—
27
2
30
Amortization - purchase accounting
—
—
—
—
131
131
Restructuring
5
34
1
41
6
47
Stock-based compensation
(4)
(5)
—
(9)
(2)
(11)
Other (2)
—
—
—
—
3
3
Adjusted EBITDA
773
(28)
14
759
(47)
713
Income from discontinued operations
25
Provision for income taxes
10
Interest expense, net
—
Depreciation
36
Amortization
41
Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations
112
Adjusted EBITDA - combined
825
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations
344
Capital expenditures
(204)
Free Cash Flow
139
(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs
