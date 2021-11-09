First Mining Announces Approval of Springpole Environmental Assessment Terms of Reference from the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - First Mining Gold Corp. ("First Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: FF) (OTCQX: FFMGF) (FRANKFURT: FMG) is pleased to announce it has received a Notice of Approval from the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks on the Environmental Assessment Terms of Reference ("ToR") for its Springpole Gold Project ("Project") located in Ontario. First Mining has worked closely with our local and Indigenous communities and government agencies to develop the final ToR that considers their feedback. This Notice of Approval marks the formal commencement of the Ontario Environmental Assessment ("EA") process and allows First Mining to advance the regulatory process which will assess the benefits and potential environmental effects and associated mitigation measures for the Project.

"This is an important milestone for the Springpole Gold Project as we formally enter the provincial EA process," stated Dan Wilton, CEO of First Mining. "First Mining is grateful for the hard work put in by our Indigenous communities and their advisors throughout the ToR process and recognize the significant role they will play in the advancement of the Project. We are eager to continue the dialogue with our communities to discuss how we can strengthen our partnership and bring sustainable economic development to the region."

The ToR provides a framework for the preparation of the provincial EA documents in accordance with the Ontario Environmental Assessment Act. The ToR describes the purpose of the Project, alternative designs for the Project and how they will be evaluated, the potential effects of the Project to be considered and assessment methodology, as well as how Indigenous communities, government agencies and all other public stakeholders will be engaged and consulted throughout the process.

In addition, with the approval of the ToR, First Mining can now more effectively advance the provincial EA in a coordinated manner with the federal EA process pursuant to the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012 based on the federal Environment Impact Statement ("EIS") guidelines issued to First Mining in 2018.

First Mining is a Canadian gold developer focused on the development and permitting of the Springpole Gold Project in north-western Ontario. Springpole is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada. The results of a positive Pre-Feasibility Study for the Springpole Gold Project were announced by First Mining in January 2021, and permitting activities are on-going with submission of an Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS") for the project targeted for 2021. The Company also holds a large equity position in Treasury Metals Inc. who are advancing the Goliath Gold Complex toward construction. First Mining's portfolio of gold projects in eastern Canada also includes the Pickle Crow (being advanced in partnership with Auteco Minerals Ltd.), Hope Brook (being advanced in partnership with Big Ridge Gold Corp.), Cameron, Duparquet, Duquesne, and Pitt gold projects.

