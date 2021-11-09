The Courtyard by Marriott Cincinnati Airport Completes a Multi-Million Dollar Renovation; Hosts Grand Reopening celebration

COVINGTON, Ky., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that the 120 guestroom Courtyard by Marriott Cincinnati Airport is unveiling a fresh look following a $6.1 million dollar renovation that welcomes guests with a new contemporary exterior and interior design. The hotel is revealing the new look with a grand reopening party to be held on Wednesday. The hotel is conveniently located near the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport and offers easy interstate accessibility. The hotels' location is perfect for business and leisure travelers with easy access to downtown Cincinnati.

Newly Renovated Courtyard by Marriott Cincinnati Airport

"We are delighted to unveil this renovation at a time when we are beginning to see business and leisure travel return." Said Jennifer Porter, chief operating officer for Commonwealth Hotels. "It is truly a pleasure to welcome guests back in our brand new hotel."

The new look defines the Courtyard Cincinnati Airport inside and outside with a modern sleek look while providing guests outstanding services and amenities. The renovation included all guestrooms and public spaces, including lobby, bistro, breakfast area, bar, meeting space, and fitness center.

About Courtyard

Courtyard by Marriott is the hotel brand of choice for trailblazing guests who are inspired by a passion to do great things. With more than 1,250 locations in over 55 countries and territories, Courtyard is passionate about empowering its guests and serving the needs to travelers everywhere no matter the purpose to their trip.

About Commonwealth Hotels

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 51 properties with nearly 6,700 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

