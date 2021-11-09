Chemomab to Present at Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (Chemomab), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced it will host a live presentation and participate in 1-on-1 investor meetings at Stifel's 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Presentation details:

Date: November 15, 2021

Time: 8:00 AM ET

Presenters: Dr. Dale Pfost, CEO, and Dr. Adi Mor, CSO

Webcast Link: Click here

The presentation will be available for 60 days following the conference at the Events section of the Chemomab website.

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Chemomab is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block CCL24 activity. CM-101 has demonstrated potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. It is currently in two Phase 2 safety and efficacy trials--one in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and the second in patients with liver fibrosis, with a third Phase 2 trial in systemic sclerosis expected to begin early in 2022.

For more information on Chemomab, visit chemomab.com.

