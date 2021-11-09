CARFAX Predicts Reliability And Repair Costs For Consumers

CENTREVILLE, Va., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers with full-size SUVs are more likely to need repairs within the next 12 months than any other vehicle segment, according to new data from CARFAX. The findings come from the CARFAX Reliability and Repair predictions feature that just launched on carfax.com and is available free to consumers.

People shopping for used cars worry about the chances of a vehicle breaking down unexpectedly and impacting their safety, along with the added costs of the repairs. Full-size SUVs have have the highest likelihood for repairs at 25% with an average estimated cost of $330. Additional findings from the CARFAX Reliability and Repair predictions indicate that midsize pickups are the least likely to need repairs within a year and and full-size cars have the lowest average repair cost.

Bodystyle Avg. % Likelihood Mid-size Pickups 11.1% Small Cars 12.8% Small SUVs 14.0% Mid-size Cars 15.1% Full-size Cars 15.4% Full-size Pickups 18.0% Luxury Cars 18.4% Sports Cars 20.1% Luxury SUVs 20.2% Minivans 20.3% Full-size SUVs 24.6%

* Data findings for 2015 – 2019 model years

"It means everything to me to have reliability," said CARFAX user Melody W. of Charlotte, N.C. "As a single female, getting from point A to B without hiccups is essential for my safety. When taking the dog to the vet or making sure I am on-time for appointments, this is a big deal to me."

CARFAX Reliability and Repair Costs are part of the Vehicle Research Pages for consumers on the CARFAX website. Instead of relying on surveys, CARFAX bases its predictions on the analysis of more than 27 billion vehicle history records in its database.

"No one wants to be left stranded on the side of the road with a broken-down vehicle," said Travis Lewis, Head of Product at CARFAX. "For years, we've helped consumers and dealers understand the repair history for their vehicles. Now, our unique data and capabilities let us take things a step further. We're providing car shoppers with insights that help them better understand how reliable a car will be in the future."

CARFAX has Reliablity and Repair Costs data for most vehicles manufactured since 2010.

