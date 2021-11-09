Allure Esthetic Performs Portland FTM Top Surgery Patients

SEATTLE, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Female-to-male top surgery is a highly sought after gender affirming surgery for transgender men, non-binary, and gender non-conforming people. With not many surgeons qualified to perform the procedure, or who do not accept health insurance, Dr. Javad Sajan has opened up his Seattle, WA practice to patients from Portland and elsewhere in Oregon.

Dr. Sajan solved previous barriers to traveling north for top surgery. One of these was the use of drains. Drains are sometimes placed after surgery to drain away excess fluid in the surgical area. They require professional removal, usually sometime within the first week of surgery. This causes patients to have to stay in the area for an extended period of time, adding to the cost of top surgery. Dr. Sajan's revolutionary top surgery technique does not often require drains, which allows a patient to return home to Portland much sooner than if drains were installed.

Allure Esthetic also works to make top surgery affordable for Oregon top surgery patients. They accept many Oregon health insurance plans to give patients peace of mind and to account for the travel costs. Our insurance coordinator has worked with many Oregon-based insurance plans and patients to get top surgery covered.

Dr. Sajan sees top surgery patients from all around the United States and the world. Giving his patients the ability to design their top surgery scars, his patients often see amazing outcomes. As one reviewer says, "These folks are great! They take insurance without any hassle, the procedure went well, the recovery was smooth. Everyone is really nice, too! Couldn't really ask for a smoother experience for a surgery."

About Dr. Javad Sajan: Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic is one of the best top surgery surgeons in the United States. With a full scale outpatient surgery center, Dr. Sajan performs several top surgeries every week. In all, he has performed hundreds of top surgery procedures and allows patients to have a say in their scars and technique. Along with gender affirming procedures, Dr. Sajan also performs many plastic surgeries including breast augmentation, tummy tuck, and Brazilian butt lift.

Contact: Allure Esthetic

Phone: 206-209-0988

Email: contactus@allureesthetic.com

View original content:

SOURCE Allure Esthetic