Praxis Modular Opens Massive 275,000 sq ft Factory in Wilkes Barre, PA

WILKES BARRE, Pa., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Praxis Modular has announced the opening of the largest volumetric modular factory in North America. The 275,000 sq ft facility is 4-5 times larger than most modular manufacturers and the output will be 5-6 times greater than the conventional modular manufacturers. Praxis will be producing wood, light gauge steel, or structural steel modules for its projects throughout the Northeastern US.

120 new jobs will be created in Wilkes Barre at its 1055 Hanover Street location.

In addition, 120 new jobs will be created in Wilkes Barre at its 1055 Hanover Street location. The expansive facility will boast two production lines and state of the art technology including automation and robotics. According to Jeff Amengual, the CEO, "We are excited about this opportunity in Wilkes Barre, PA which will bring in over 100 new jobs and introduce new technology, automation, robotics, and an innovation center. This will entice additional investment in the area as well."

About Praxis Modular

Founded in 2020 by Jeff Amengual, Praxis Modular is quickly gaining traction in the marketplace. The company is well positioned to provide the capacity and scalability to do large multistory residential and commercial modular projects in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States out of its facility in Wilkes Barre, PA. Learn more at: https://praxismodular.com/

Contact:



Richard Lorenzen

Phone: 631-374-6783

Email: rlorenzen@fifthavenuebrands.com

View original content:

SOURCE Praxis Modular