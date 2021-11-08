NAIC Report Show 2020 Premiums Grew 29.1% as Cyberthreats Rise

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) released its Cyber Insurance report, utilizing data found within the Cyber Supplement, as well as alien surplus lines data collected through the NAIC's International Insurance Department. The 2020 data shows a cybersecurity insurance market of roughly $4.1 billion reflecting an increase of 29.1% from the prior year. Insurers writing standalone cybersecurity insurance products reported approximately $2.58 billion in direct written premiums, and those writing cybersecurity insurance as part of a package policy reported roughly $1.49 billion in direct written premiums.

The top 20 U.S. groups writing standalone and package cyber insurance combined are listed in the table below.

2020

RANK 2019

RANK GROUP NAME DIRECT

WRITTEN

PREMIUM LOSS

RATIO

W/DCC MARKET

2020 RANK | 2019 RANK | GROUP NAME | DIRECT WRITTEN PREMIUM | LOSS RATIO W/DCC | MARKET SHARE
1 1 CHUBB LTD GRP $404,144,104 61% 14.7% 2 2 AXA INS GRP 293,025,192 98.2% 10.6% 3 3 AMERICAN INTRNL GRP 228,424,711 100.6% 8.3% 4 4 ST PAUL TRAVELERS GRP 206,817,208 85.5% 7.5% 5 5 BEAZLEY GRP 177,746,192 47.9% 6.5% 6 6 AXIS CAPITAL GRP 133,549,784 46.2% 4.8% 7 7 CNA INS GRP 119,612,168 105.7% 4.3% 8 10 FAIRFAX FINANCIAL 108,687,558 55.7% 3.9% 9 11 HARTFORD FIRE 7 CAS GRP 102,864,503 25.4% 3.7% 10 8 BCS INS GRP 86,582,699 59.1% 3.1% 11 14 TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC GRP 78,160,355 51.1% 2.8% 12 12 SOMPO GRP 72,588,641 114.1% 2.6% 13 13 ZURICH INS GRP 64,430,818 40.4% 2.3% 14 9 LIBERTY MUT GRP 41,856,727 30% 1.5% 15 18 APOLLO GLOBAL MGMT GRP 39,338,993 29.6% 1.4% 16 15 BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 37,366,878 25.8% 1.4% 17 19 MARKEL CORP GRP 29,736,405 38% 1.1% 18 28 EVEREST REIN HOL INC 28,173,404 48% 1% 19 17 CINCINATTI FNCL GRP 24,888,476 24.6% 0.9% 20 25 SWISS RE GRP 23,654,519 42.6% 0.9%

"State insurance regulators recognize cybersecurity as one of the most important topics for the insurance sector and businesses today," said David Altmaier, NAIC President and Florida Insurance Commissioner. "The NAIC is committed to developing new ways to monitor this evolving market to better address cyber risk."

