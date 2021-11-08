Hansa Biopharma announces it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 to the U.S. SEC relating to a potential U.S. IPO

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma AB "Hansa", (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA), the pioneer in enzyme technology for rare immunological conditions, today announces that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a potential initial public offering of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") in the United States (a "U.S. IPO") representing Hansa's ordinary shares and listing of ADSs on the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq"). The number of ADSs that may be offered, the number of underlying ordinary shares that may be issued and the price for such instruments have not yet been determined.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

Required Disclosure

The Company is exploring whether there are conditions to support a potential offering of the Company's securities in the United States. The Company's confidential submission of the draft registration statement is a first step toward such potential U.S. IPO which, if achieved, is intended to facilitate the Company's access to the U.S. public capital markets. Even if the Company determines to proceed with the potential U.S. IPO, the offering may not be consummated. The potential U.S. IPO will not commence until the SEC and Nasdaq complete their respective review processes, and any such offering remains subject to inter alia market conditions and investor demand. The Company intends to maintain the listing of its ordinary shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, where they are currently traded.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute"forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements represent the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the pursuit of the potential U.S. IPO, including the timing and outcome of SEC and Nasdaq review, the terms of the securities which may be sold in any such offering, the timing and occurrence of any such offering and, if achieved, the expected benefits thereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, including market and other conditions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the intentions discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all such factors.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Klaus Sindahl, Head of Investor Relations

Hansa Biopharma

Mobile: +46 (0) 709-298 269

E-mail: klaus.sindahl@hansabiopharma.com

Katja Margell

Head of Corporate Communications

Hansa Biopharma

Mobile: +46 (0) 768-198 326

E-mail: katja.margell@hansabiopharma.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1219/3447945/1492005.pdf 20211108 HNSA PR Midsummer ENG FINAL

View original content:

SOURCE Hansa Biopharma AB