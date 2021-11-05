16 New Partners Join FutureLearn's World Class Community of Educators

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureLearn launched courses from 16 new partners between 1st August - 31st October 2021, the first quarter of its financial year. The UK's leading social learning platform now partners with around 250 universities, brands and government departments to deliver life changing learning through online, on-demand, courses in a wide range of subjects.

The new courses from these partners in subject areas such as fashion, sustainability, healthcare, marketing and more mark the start of long-term partnerships for FutureLearn and it's partners; connecting our 17million+, global learner community with more of the world's top educators. Today there are over 1300 courses live on FutureLearn.com, with an average review star rating of 4.7 awarded by learners.

Yvonne Chien, Chief Growth Officer at FutureLearn, said:

"We are delighted to welcome our newest partners to the platform. Each of them builds depth to our total course portfolio, enriching the experience for our learners and taking another step towards our mission of transforming access to education."

Our new partners represent specialist organisations in the UK, USA, Australia, New Zealand and more, with debut courses including:

ExpertTracks

Subscription service to an in-depth series of courses; designed to empower learners with theoretical knowledge and practical skills in high demand professional subject areas

American Society of Addiction Medicine

Addiction Medicine: An Introduction

Condé Nast College

The Future of Fashion and Media with Condé Nast

Dr Aisha Ahmad

Field Ready! Planning for Success in a Conflict Zone

Dr Louisa Preston

Life on Mars, Earth and Beyond with Dr Louisa Preston

Short Courses

Complex topics turned into accessible and achievable online courses, across a wide variety of subjects

Auckland University of Technology

Accounting for Today's Dynamic World

Bailey and French

Leadership Training: Human Leadership

EUMETSAT

Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Earth Monitoring

Media Design School

Introduction to Digital Transformation: Understand and Manage Digital Transformation in the Workplace

MSQ

How to Measure, Reduce, and Offset your Company's Carbon Footprint (with co-creator BIMA)

Parsons School of Design

Sustainable Fashion Ecologies: Sustainable Practices Across the Fashion Ecosystem

Royal College of Art

Ethical Practices to Guide Innovation

Social Media College

Facebook Marketing: Organic Reach and Paid Advertising

Instagram Marketing: Instagram Essentials and Content Creation

LinkedIn Marketing: LinkedIn Essentials and Content Creation

Social Media Marketing Strategy: Objective Setting and Strategic Planning Essentials

Stockholm University

Taking on the Climate Crisis with Social Change

Study Melbourne

Best Practice for Education: Professional Development Showcase

University of Cambridge

Exploring Law: Studying Law at University

University of Colorado

Mini Medical School: Introduction to Medical Science

For more information about FutureLearn, or any of the courses or partners listed above, please visit FutureLearn.com

