Hoyt & Blewett PLLC Recognized in 2022 Edition of "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News - Best Lawyers®

GREAT FALLS, Mont., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News – Best Lawyers® has released the 12th Edition of "Best Law Firms," ranking the personal injury law firm of Hoyt & Blewett PLLC for its work in Great Falls, Montana as below:

Hoyt & Blewett PLLC

Metropolitan Tier 1

Metropolitan Tier 2

The personal injury law firm was also named in the 11th and 10th Editions of "Best Law Firms." It is very difficult to receive a ranking by U.S. News – Best Lawyers®, let alone several rankings for three consecutive years. But Hoyt & Blewett PLLC has continued to provide premier legal services to its clients, resulting in peer regard and client satisfaction—the keys to obtaining a ranking in "Best Law Firms."

In curating "Best Law Firms," U.S. News – Best Lawyers® collects data from all qualifying firms and their peers and clients. Level and type of legal expertise, quality of client service, demonstrated skills, and case results, among other categories, are evaluated to calculate "Best Law Firms" scores. Then, firms are placed along three tiers—with Tier 1 at the top—to denote how their scores stack up against others in the same practice areas and regions.

With so few firms making the grade each year, being recognized for a third time by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® is an achievement worth celebrating. Congratulations to the attorney team at Hoyt & Blewett PLLC!

From its office in Great Falls, Montana, Hoyt & Blewett PLLC has a long history of successfully advocating for Montana residents injured by someone else's negligence. It has achieved 18 verdicts in excess of $1 million, as well as some of the state's top settlements. Learn more about Hoyt & Blewett PLLC online at hoytblewett.com . For additional info about "Best Law Firms," kindly visit bestlawfirms.usnews.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hoyt & Blewett PLLC