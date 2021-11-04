Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger Honored Among Best Law Firms

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston-based trial firm Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger LLP is recognized in the 2022 edition of the Best Law Firms among the top Houston-based commercial litigation firms by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America.

Selection is based on extensive client and attorney feedback, practice-specific peer review, and editorial evaluation. The full 2022 Best Law Firms listing can be found at https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

To be eligible for consideration, a firm must have at least one lawyer included in the annual Best Lawyers in America guide. Name partners David Bissinger, Jason Williams, and John Strasburger were all recognized among the nation's top commercial litigation attorneys in the 2022 edition of Best Lawyers.

The honor not only solidifies BOWS' reputation among the top commercial litigation boutiques in the country, but also caps an exciting year for the firm. In July, the firm became Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger LLP with the addition of Mr. Strasburger as a new name partner.

The addition of the veteran bet-the-company litigator further bolstered the firm's expertise in complex disputes involving private equity, energy, trade secrets and employment covenants, hedge funds, financial derivatives, corporate-governance disputes, and bankruptcy litigation, as well as international banking, real estate, and construction disputes.

Most recently, Ross Smith Jr. joined the firm as an associate, with Mr. Bissinger calling the graduate of the University of Georgia School of Law and Northwestern University "an exceptional addition" to the firm. Mr. Smith's practice includes representation of corporate and individual clients in complex commercial cases involving breach of contract, trade secret, non-compete, and insurance disputes.

The Houston native is a former analyst for a consulting firm where he provided forensic accounting, economic damages analysis, and business valuation for expert and attorney teams involved in civil litigation. He also has extensive research experience related to cyberprivacy issues under U.S. constitutional law and international law.

