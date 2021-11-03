The Gifted Music Creator Kurt Hugo Schneider Crafted A Million-Viewed MV With GIGABYTE AERO Laptops

TAIPEI, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Widely known for his originals and creative covers, along with his extraordinary performance of pop music hits, the talented singer-songwriter Kurt Hugo Schneider is a YouTube sensation with over 13 million fans worldwide. His legendary cover of ''Just A Dream'' by hip-hop star Nelly even reached over 200 million views globally. Recently Kurt took his creativity further by teaming up with GIGABYTE AERO creator laptops to produce a highly innovative music video "Perfect Together". This unique crossover collaboration has accumulated more than 1.5 million views to date and has been praised by his fans as one of his most creative music videos.

The Gifted Music Creator Kurt Hugo Schneider Crafted Million-Viewd MV With GIGABYTE AERO Laptop

In the video, Kurt cleverly made use of the AERO's ultra-thin bezel displays to create a fascinating visual treat. Every sequence is perfectly timed and choreographed to allow him and his counterpart Jada Facer to interact with each other through the beautiful displays. Kurt also applied augmented reality technology to allow him to interact with himself inside and outside the laptop. Kurt said that he's done all of these with just three AERO laptops without any additional visual effects. He was extremely satisfied with how the music video turned out. He was also very impressed with the AERO's super-accurate displays and awesome performance.

The AERO 17 HDR in the MV is the famous creator-focused model from GIGABYTE. It sports everything that creators will need for the creation process like powerful performance, accurate screen, 8 hours of battery life, Thunderbolt, SD card reader and the feature which could be seen everywhere in the MV - the ultra-thin bezel displays.

If you would like to see how Kurt do the crossover with AERO and brings the best of creativity, please visit:

"Perfect Together"MV: https://bit.ly/2Z4PoYM

AERO 17 HDR Product Page: https://bit.ly/3pnbroL

