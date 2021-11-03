Byron Allen's Allen Media Group Promotes Brooke Kahn To Senior Vice President Of Content Distribution, Partnerships And Programming Kahn Will Continue to Oversee Platform Licensing and Expansion of Acquisitions for Allen Media Group's OTT, Television and Digital Networks

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group proudly announces the elevation of Brooke Kahn to Senior Vice President of Content Distribution, Partnerships and Programming. Kahn's previous title was Vice President of Digital Sales and Partnerships. Kahn initially came to Allen Media Group as Director of Digital Distribution and Sales in 2017.

Brooke Kahn, Senior Vice President of Content Distribution, Partnerships and Programming for Allen Media Group.

In her new position, Kahn will continue to oversee digital sales and licensing of Entertainment Studios' wide theatrical releases as well as Freestyle Digital Media's digital library to leading SVOD and AVOD platforms. She will also spearhead content partnerships and acquisitions of Allen Media's emerging OTT platforms, including the free-streaming AVOD services, theGrio and Local Now.

Freestyle Digital Media is the digital distribution unit of the Allen Media Group theatrical motion picture distribution company Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures. Freestyle Digital Media supplies commercial feature film and television content directly to all global digital platforms, including Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Dish, AT&T U-verse, iTunes, Redbox, Vubiquity, Google Play, Vudu and many others.

Prior to her 4 years at Allen Media Group, Kahn worked as Senior Manager of Digital Sales for Cinedigm, where she handled key partners such as Hulu, iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and Vudu. Before Cinedigm, Kahn was an Inventory Analyst at NBCUniversal, where she strategically planned and approved digital campaigns and packages for Fandango, E! Online and Esquire TV. Kahn earned a B.A. degree from the University of Arizona.

"Brooke Kahn continues to grow as a valued member of our distribution team," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "Brooke is an excellent executive and well-positioned to expand our distribution and content partnerships across all digital platforms globally."

"I am thrilled to be a part of the content partnership team as we continue to expand Allen Media Group's global distribution platforms," said Brooke Kahn, Senior Vice President of Content Distribution, Partnerships and Programming. "The next few years are going to be transformative for the company and I look forward to delivering enormous value to our partners across the portfolio."

About Allen Media Group / Entertainment Studios

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Raleigh. Allen Media Group owns 32 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 20 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 180 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO.TV, THIS TV, LOCAL NOW TV, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group will add its thirteenth network, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPANOL in 2021. Allen Media Group also owns LOCAL NOW and THE GRIO free-streaming AVOD services, powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 68 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. Allen Media Group International Television continues to extend its corporate branding and content around the globe. It currently has active license agreements and programming in South Africa, The United Arab Emirates, Australia, The Bahamas, Canada and New Zealand. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, multimedia platforms, and the World Wide Web. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. ESMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, ESMP also released the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. The digital distribution unit of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films.

In 2016, Allen Media Group purchased The Grio, a highly-rated digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. The Grio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 100 million annual visitors.

