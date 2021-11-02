SaaS Leader Bret Griess Joins Siris as Executive Partner

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siris, a leading private equity firm focused on investing and driving value creation in technology and telecommunications companies, today announced that Bret Griess has joined the firm as an Executive Partner. In close partnership with Siris and the Executive Partner and Advisor team, Mr. Griess will help to identify, validate and execute on Siris investments and drive performance across the Siris portfolio.

Mr. Griess was most recently President and Chief Executive Officer of CSG Systems International, a global leader in revenue management and cloud payments solutions. He was with CSG for nearly 25 years, holding a variety of positions in Operations and Information Technology. Mr. Griess oversaw the development of CSG's first comprehensive cybersecurity program, introduced the industry's first public, cloud-based business support solution and led the company through its largest acquisition and contracts, valued at more than $2 billion. Mr. Griess' proven track record of managing the growth of a customer engagement software provider will be an invaluable asset to Siris as he helps the firm capture value-creation opportunities in vertical services areas across different industry segments.

"Bret's extensive experience in the technology space – combined with his commitment to turning ideas into impact – will be beneficial for Siris," said Frank Baker, a Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Siris. "We expect Bret's success in creating value-added, cloud-based business solutions will help our portfolio companies achieve their goals. We look forward to having Bret on board."

Mr. Griess currently serves on the Board of Directors of Nebraska Methodist Health System, Midland University, and previously held board positions at the Student Loan Finance Corp and CSG Systems International.

Mr. Griess will join 15 experienced operating executives on the Siris Executive Partner and Advisor team. Executive Partners and Advisors are not employees of Siris, but provide invaluable sourcing and due diligence assistance to the Siris team and help direct strategic and operational improvements post-investment.

About Siris

Siris is a leading private equity firm that invests primarily in mature technology and telecommunications companies with mission-critical products and services, facing industry changes or other significant transitions. Siris' development of proprietary research to identify opportunities and its extensive collaboration with its Executive Partners and Advisors are integral to its approach. Siris' Executive Partners and Advisors are experienced senior operating executives that actively participate in key aspects of the transaction lifecycle to help identify opportunities and drive strategic and operational value. Siris has offices in New York, Silicon Valley and West Palm Beach, and has raised nearly $6 billion in cumulative capital commitments. www.siris.com.

