Cetera Introduces Fed-O-Meter to Gauge Hawkishness or Dovishness

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of the industry's largest networks of financial professionals, today introduced its new "Fed-O-Meter" tool – part of a broader Fed Monitor Dashboard that will provide an inside look at Federal Reserve priorities and policy actions. The Cetera Fed Monitor provides valuable context on current – and potential future – Fed policy based on 12 key factors across three areas: employment, inflation, and market data.

At the center of the dashboard, the Fed-O-Meter is a virtual, dynamic gauge that indicates the likelihood of more aggressive or conservative policy based on the data. The comprehensive new resources provide Cetera financial professionals and their clients valuable research to make more informed investment decisions.

"Monetary policy is one of the most critical determinants of long-term investment performance, yet it is one of the least understood aspects of investing," said Cetera Chief Investment Officer Gene Goldman, whose team developed the Fed Monitor Dashboard and Fed-O-Meter. "These new resources are designed in an investor-friendly, visually understandable format that distills complex research into actionable intelligence for investors. We are confident that the Fed Monitor Dashboard and Fed-O-Meter will provide a better understanding about Fed policy implications, empowering Cetera's vision of an Advice-Centric Experience®. Ultimately, these tools provide Cetera financial professionals with exclusive resources that help them better serve their clients and differentiate themselves from other advisors."

The new resources provide needed clarity at a time of relative unpredictability. With uncertainties mounting over inflation, jobs, and the planned rollback of quantitative easing into 2022, it has become increasingly challenging to understand the path of Fed policy, and how those decisions may ultimately impact investor portfolios.

The Fed Monitor also includes written commentary from the Cetera Investment Management team. The commentary analyzes the data and ultimately projects whether the Fed may raise rates, and when. The Cetera Fed Monitor is actively managed and updated monthly by the industry-renowned analyst team at Cetera Investment Management.

