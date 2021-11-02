Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts Launches "The Ultimate Dish" Podcast

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts , a leading accredited provider of online and campus-based culinary training and education, announces the launch of its new podcast, "The Ultimate Dish. " The weekly podcast offers a peek behind the culinary curtain with in-depth conversations with some of the world's most innovative chefs and thought leaders shaping the food industry today.

Hosted by Chef Kirk T. Bachmann, M.Ed, CEC, AAC, Escoffier's Boulder campus president and head of Product & Business Development, "The Ultimate Dish" podcast focuses on good food, inspiring stories, and the latest on what's happening in the world of food from culinary pioneers and influencers.

"The Ultimate Dish gives us unprecedented access to some of the coolest and most inspiring minds in the culinary world. Each episode is different and gives listeners (and watchers) the chance to learn from and get inspired by their stories," said Bachmann. "We are engaging in deep conversations with renowned chefs, entrepreneurs, thought leaders and trailblazers. There's something for everyone from culinary enthusiasts to seasoned chefs, to those interested in starting a business or making a career change," added Bachmann.

Recent and upcoming podcast guests include:

Martin Yan , award-winning PBS-TV cooking show Yan Can Cook

Elle Simon Scott , food stylist for America's Test Kitchen and founder of SheChef Inc.

John Bogosian , fitness entrepreneur with expertise in online retail software and in-store organic grocery, digital marketing consulting, content management software and Wall Street food delivery service

Curtis Duffy , Michelin-starred chef, co-owner of Ever

Ron DeSantis , Certified Master Chef, Hungry Planet's chief culinary officer

Frank Vollkommer , Certified Master Pastry Chef

Farmer Lee Jones , The Chef's Garden® and pioneer of the sustainable agricultural movement

Chef Kimberly Brock Brown , the first African-American woman president of the American Culinary Federation

Visit the podcast's website for a schedule of debut-season episodes and a summary of each. Listeners can subscribe to any podcast apps including YouTube , Spotify , Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , Stitcher , and Youtube .

For more information about Escoffier's "The Ultimate Dish" podcast visit, https://www.escoffier.edu/podcast/ .

