Argon Medical Launches Novel Innovations for Portal Vein Access Procedures

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Argon Medical Devices, Inc., a global manufacturer of specialty devices for Interventional Radiology, Vascular Surgery, and Interventional Cardiology, formally announced the launch of two unique portal vein access sets intended for transjugular liver access in diagnostic and interventional procedures.

Scorpion® Portal Vein Access Series directional handles allow precise directional control when advancing through the liver.

The SCORPION® Portal Vein Access Series addresses the common challenges physicians encounter when placing a Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystemic Shunt (TIPS) or conducting other portal vein access procedures. The Scorpion Series includes two sets, Scorpion® and Scorpion®X, which offer improved visualization, revolutionary navigation control, and enhanced durability to augment existing procedural techniques.

The Scorpion Portal Vein Access Series utilizes a patented curve-in-curve system to offer physicians 360-degree range of motion with the needle or stylet used to access the portal vein. Each curved component can work together or independently to accurately steer the device through the liver to the intended target. Existing systems utilize only a single curve limiting the steerability of the needle or stylet. The Scorpion Series' novel design was created by Dr. Lowell Kahn, a Vascular and Diagnostic Interventional Radiologist located in Springfield, MA., in conjunction with Hatch Medical, L.L.C.

"Establishing access to the portal venous system is often the longest and most challenging part of many procedures. This is particularly true when the liver is diseased, making the anatomy irregular. I designed the SCORPION's independently controlled dual curves to improve the physician's ability to navigate through liver parenchyma and reduce the number of attempts necessary to establish access to the portal vein," said Dr. Khan.

"Argon Medical is proud to add the Scorpion Series into our product portfolio. 2021 is our 'Year of Innovation,' and we continue to develop and deliver innovative products to the interventional market. Launching Scorpion demonstrates our desire and ability to innovate to improve the lives of our customers and the patients they treat." said George Leondis, CEO of Argon Medical

The Scorpion Portal Vein Access sets are currently available in the United States. Scorpion® is licensed by Argon Medical and is a trademark of Hatch Medical, L.L.C.

About Argon Medical

Argon Medical is a global manufacturer of specialty medical products, headquartered in Frisco, Texas. Argon offers a broad line of medical devices for Interventional Radiology, Vascular Surgery, Interventional Cardiology and Oncology. Argon's brand is recognized for best-in-class products that improve patient outcomes via percutaneous, image-guided procedures. By utilizing a well-established sales and marketing infrastructure, Argon serves its global customers through a direct sales organization and through long-standing relationships with medical device distributors, strategic partners and OEMs.

Argon is based in Frisco, TX and has manufacturing facilities located in Athens, TX, Wheeling, IL and Rochester, NY.

Scorpion® Portal Vein Access Series patented curve-in-curve system offering 360-degree range of motion.

