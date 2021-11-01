Trialcard Named #5 Fastest Growing Privately Held Company In The Triangle

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrialCard Incorporated, a full-service life sciences commercialization partner that provides comprehensive solutions for the entire biopharmaceutical value chain, has been recognized as the fifth fastest growing privately held company in the Triangle by the Triangle Business Journal (TBJ).

The TBJ's Fast 50 winners were selected and ranked based on a formula that considers revenue growth and profitability in the preceding three years. This is the eleventh time in its twenty-one-year history that TrialCard has been named a Fast 50 winner, having also been recognized in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. The announcement marks two consecutive top five finishes for TrialCard, who notched a second-place finish last year.

"We are honored to be recognized again as one of the Triangle's most dynamic private companies," said Scott Dulitz, TrialCard's President and Chief Strategy Officer. "Our aggressive M&A strategy, combined with business from new clients and an increase in business with our existing clients, has fueled much of our recent growth. By remaining true to our mission and putting the patient at the center of everything we do, TrialCard is well positioned for continued success."

"Despite the challenges presented by the global pandemic, our greatest attribute over the past couple of years has been the ability to focus on the work at hand," added Joe Abdalla, TrialCard's President and Chief Commercial Officer. "Our employees, whether working from home or the office, have maintained extremely high service levels for our clients and their patients."

About TrialCard

TrialCard Incorporated is a full-service life sciences commercialization partner that provides comprehensive solutions that span the entire biopharmaceutical value chain. In addition to a foundation of fully integrated, digitally enabled patient support services, its broader offerings include everything from late-stage clinical trial management to post-marketing HCP engagement services and proprietary data-as-a-service payer intelligence and insights. Founded in 2000, TrialCard provides commercialization needs for more than 160 life science customers and has connected over 35 million patients with more than $18 billion in branded drug savings to date. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. For more information about TrialCard, please visit www.trialcard.com.

Contact:

Landy Townsend

VP, Marketing & Communications

TrialCard Incorporated

ltownsend@trialcard.com

919-415-5401

View original content:

SOURCE TrialCard Incorporated