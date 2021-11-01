Solidarity HealthShare First Health Sharing Ministry to Offer Comprehensive Sharing in Prescriptions Solidarity HealthShare is Partnering with Drexi to Bring Solidarity Members Massive Savings on Prescription Medications

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidarity HealthShare proudly announces a new partnership with Drexi to help Solidarity Members save on prescription drugs.

Solidarity Members can now use Drexi, a pharmacy solution that enables savings by transparent pricing and pass-thru savings on prescription medications. Drexi is an industry leader known for its commitment to securing lower prescription prices for its customers.

Drexi's powerful online search features allow Solidarity Members to access prescriptions at more than 65,000 pharmacies, compare prices across the country, track their prescription history, and make informed choices about their wellness.

"Solidarity is the first – and currently only – health sharing ministry to offer comprehensive sharing for prescriptions and medications for its Solidarity ONE participants," said Solidarity HealthShare President, Chris Faddis. "Drexi's commitment to transparency and cost savings caught our attention, and it quickly became obvious they were the perfect partner for Solidarity HealthShare. Working with Drexi allows us to generate substantial savings for our Members."

Each Solidarity Member will receive an updated Solidarity card with Drexi information. Members can present this card at any of the 65,000 pharmacies in the Drexi system to purchase prescription medications. Members can also access pricing information via their Member Care Portal.

According to Bradley Hahn, CEO of Solidarity HealthShare, "We are excited to extend this wonderful service to our faith-based community while remaining one of the most competitive health share ministries. Members can now receive prescriptions that are far below industry average prices."

Drexi, which was recently acquired by Solidarity's strategic partner, Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions (AMPS), prioritizes honesty and transparency and emphasizes giving customers as many options as possible. Drexi support staff are available to talk to Solidarity Members 24/7 if they have any issues using Drexi.

"We are excited to work with Solidarity HealthShare to bring low-cost prescription drugs to their Members," said Kirk Fallbacher, CEO of AMPS. "Solidarity Members can now access Drexi's system of pharmacies and price options with a few clicks on their phone or computer. Members can compare prices across pharmacies quickly, and Drexi's Drug Search even recommends the best option based on distance and price."

PUBLIC CONTACT: www.SolidarityHealthShare.org – 844-313-4999

Solidarity HealthShare is a healthcare sharing ministry offering Members an affordable, ethical way to pay for healthcare. Based on social and moral doctrine of the Catholic Church, we protect Members' consciences by sharing the costs of life-affirming healthcare, refusing to participate in unethical medical practices. Our mission is to restore and rebuild an authentic Catholic healthcare system that promotes the sanctity of all human life, while facilitating the sharing of our Members' medical expenses.

View original content:

SOURCE Solidarity HealthShare