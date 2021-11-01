Platinum Equity Completes Sale Of Multi-Color Corporation

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Equity announced today the sale of Multi-Color Corporation (MCC), a global leader in label solutions, has been completed. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Platinum Equity announced today the sale of Multi-Color Corporation, a global leader in label solutions, has been completed.

"MCC's success was the result of a strong partnership with MCC's management team and a lot of hard work by talented employees throughout the organization," said Platinum Equity Partner Louis Samson. "We worked together to quickly transform the business and generate both organic and acquisitive growth, which created significant improvements in top-line and earnings performance."

Platinum Equity acquired MCC in 2019 in a public-to-private transaction and combined it with WS Packaging, another US-based labelling company the firm acquired in 2018.

MCC today is one of the world's largest producers of high-quality, pressure sensitive, in-mold and heat transfer labels and a major manufacturer of cut and stack, roll fed, aluminum and shrink sleeve labels. The company services the world's most prominent brands across four business segments: food and beverage, wine and spirits, home and personal care, and hardware and specialty.

"We appreciate all the hard work everyone at the company has put in over the years and wish the entire team great success," said Platinum Equity Managing Director Jason Price. "We have a lot of experience investing in label and packaging businesses, we like the sector and will continue to look for more opportunities to put capital to work."

Platinum Equity previously owned BWAY (rigid containers), Contego (food, beverage and pharmaceutical packaging) and MacTac (pressure sensitive materials). The firm's current portfolio includes Ball Metalpack (metal food and aerosol containers) and Husky (injection molding systems for the plastics industry).

Latham & Watkins LLP and Keating Muething & Klekamp PLL served as legal counsel to Platinum Equity on the sale of MCC.

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with more than $25 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 50 operating companies that serve customers around the world. The firm is currently investing from Platinum Equity Capital Partners V, a $10 billion global buyout fund, and Platinum Equity Small Cap Fund, a $1.5 billion buyout fund focused on investment opportunities in the lower middle market. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 25 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 300 acquisitions.

Media Contact:

Dan Whelan

Platinum Equity

(310) 282-9202

dwhelan@platinumequity.com

Platinum Equity Logo (PRNewsfoto/Platinum Equity)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Platinum Equity