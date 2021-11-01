Global Chemical Science Company SACHEM INC. Announces New CEO

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SACHEM's Board of Directors has named Rosemary Hoffman as the company's new chief executive officer, succeeding John Mooney who announced his retirement after serving as CEO since 1984. Hoffman is a 23-year veteran of SACHEM and among the fewer than five percent of women executives in the chemical industry.

SACHEM's new CEO Rosemary Hoffman

"Rosemary's exceptional performance over the past two decades and her long-term commitment to providing innovative chemical solutions for our customers make her an outstanding selection," said John Mooney, former CEO and continuing executive chairman of SACHEM's Board of Directors. "I am pleased that one of our own will lead SACHEM into the future, and certainly, our Board and shareholders agree."

"It is an honor to be entrusted by the SACHEM Board of Directors to serve as the next CEO," said Hoffman. "The remarkable global management team that is already in place, along with SACHEM's proven leadership in the high purity chemistry space, puts us in an enviable position to grow and continue to offer effective customer solutions."

Most recently, Hoffman spent two years serving as SACHEM's chief operating officer and company president. Prior to that, she was promoted in a variety of progressively challenging roles across multiple areas at SACHEM, including sales, marketing, corporate strategic development, business development and operations planning. She holds a degree in chemical engineering from Pennsylvania State University and an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles.

As incoming CEO, Hoffman plans to continue to make investments in digital transformation and sustainability practices. The company, through its "SACHEM Way" operating practices, has been recognized as an industry leader in health, safety and environmental excellence.

Hoffman is only the fourth CEO of SACHEM, which began as Mooney Chemicals in 1950. Today, the company operates in Japan, China, the Netherlands and the United States.

