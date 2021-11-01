GEARWRENCH Teams with Home Depot, Monster Energy to Give Away Trip to 'King of the Hammers' Winner, guest get VIP treatment at the most unique, intense off-road event

SPARKS, Md., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout November and December, GEARWRENCH is partnering with The Home Depot and Monster Energy to give away a VIP off-road experience with a trip for two to the famed King of the Hammers—the ultimate desert race—on February 5 in Johnson Valley, Calif.

The grand-prize winner will receive travel and accomodations for two to the Ultra4 King of the Hammers with VIP access to areas ordinary guests can't get. That includes a meet-and-greet with Fun-Haver off road team and drift racers Vaughn Gittin, Jr. and Loren Healy. "King of the Hammers is all about big energy and big-time engineering overcoming the biggest challenges that an off-road vehicle can possibly handle," said Curt Weber, senior director, brand management for GEARWRENCH. "It's an experience unlike any other in motorsports, and we're just so excited to work with Monster Energy and Home Depot to make this thing a reality for one lucky wrench-turner out there. It's going to be something they'll never forget."

The grand-prize winner will also receive $1,000 worth of GEARWRENCH tools and accessories, a one-year supply of Monster Energy drinks, a Monster Energy cooler, and $250 in Fun-Haver off-road team merchandise.

"It's always a blast to see someone experience King of the Hammers for the first time," said Gittin, Jr. "I'll never forget my first trip out here and I'm glad I get to be part of that for whoever wins this incredible prize."

There are three steps to enter the drawing: (1) buy any one or more of four specially marked participating GEARWRENCH tool sets and any Monster Energy product from any Home Depot location, (2) snap a photo of the receipt, and (3) upload that image at gearwrench.com/KOH. The four participating sets from GEARWRENCH—each discounted up to 33% for this promotion—are:

GEARWRENCH 232pc Mechanics Tool Set 1/4" & 3/8" Drive w/ Cushion Ratchet (#80949)

GEARWRENCH 106pc Mechanics Tool Set 1/4" & 3/8" Drive w/ Cushion Ratchet (#83001)

GEARWRENCH 55pc 1/4" Drive 6pt Std SAE/Metric Slim Head Mechanics Tool Set (#81039)

GEARWRENCH 18pc 90T SAE/MM Combo Wrench Set in Tray (#86698)

Ten first-prize winners (also chosen at random) will also receive $1,000 of GEARWRENCH tools, a one-year supply of Monster Energy drinks and the Monster Energy cooler. The promotion starts November 1 and ends December 31, with winners announced on or about January 14, 2022. For official rules, visit www.gearwrench.com/KOH.

About GEARWRENCH®

GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers, and specialty tools. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, eSports or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, gamers and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

