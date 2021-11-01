Fifth Annual First-Generation College Celebration to honor first-generation student and alumni accomplishments on November 8

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 8, 2021, the Council for Opportunity in Education (COE) and the Center for First-generation Student Success will lead the national efforts of the fifth annual First-Generation College Celebration . This date marks the 56th anniversary of the signing of the 1965 Higher Education Act, which has helped millions of first-generation students persist to degree completion.

"The First-Generation College Celebration is an annual opportunity to celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of first-gen students, faculty, staff, and alumni," said Maureen Hoyler, president of COE . "At the same time, we can work together with K-12 and higher education institutions, non-profits, corporations, and interested stakeholders to bring awareness to the needs of this population."

Launched by COE and the Center for First-generation Student Success , an initiative of NASPA and The Suder Foundation, in 2017, the First-Generation College Celebration (FGCC) has united hundreds of college campuses across the country; holding rallies, panel discussions, listening sessions, and more in recognition of their first-generation students and alumni.

At the national level, COE and the Center for First-generation Student Success will co-host "A National Celebration Centering First-gen Voices," featuring a panel of first-gen students and graduates sharing insight into their experience. This event is taking place on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET, and will be moderated by Dr. Quintin B. Bullock, president of the Community College of Allegheny County located in Allegheny Pennsylvania. Registration is free and open to all.

"The First-Generation College Celebration brings attention to the accomplishments of a population representing one-third of all currently enrolled college students," said Dr. Sarah E. Whitley, assistant vice president of the Center for First-generation Student Success. "Not only that, but advancing an asset-based national narrative on first-generation student experiences and outcomes is one way to help first-gen students understand the tremendous strengths they bring to our communities."

To learn more about the First-Generation College Celebration, view this release online, access the Media Kit, or see highlights from past celebrations, visit the National First-Generation College Celebration page.

