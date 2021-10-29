Vyre Network Film Festival 2021 concludes its submissions period and 42 finalists have been selected out of hundreds of entries for global distribution.

Vyre Network Film Festival 2021 concludes its submissions period and 42 finalists have been selected out of hundreds of entries for global distribution.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2021 Vyre Network Film Festival concludes its submissions period, 42 finalists have been selected out of hundreds of entries for the chance at global distribution. Submissions include feature films, short films, TV series, and documentaries, and the winners will be announced during the VFF2021 virtual award show and Film Festival being held November 11th - 14th, 2021.

VFF2021 finalists will be narrowed down to 1 winner per category, in which the winners will be granted a full global distribution and marketing deal with Vyre Network. This year, the VFF2021 had a remarkable turnout of submissions from over 21 countries, which include Asia, Africa, Peru, and India.

"The growth that Vyre Network has seen with its international channels and brands pushing great content explains why the response was so much. It gives the Vyre team a broader look on how creative the world is," – DMH Chairman

"We are really proud of the growth of the VFF and have enjoyed the projects that we have come across. Good luck to the finalists," Lamar Seay, Festival Director and CEO

Vyre Network evens the playing field for today's unique and creative filmmakers from around the world by giving them a chance at receiving distribution and marketing. We believe that the climate of the film industry has progressed and there are projects that are often overlooked or don't have access to distribution. Vyre Networks' plan is to fill that void and the disconnect between quality content and global viewership.

"It's been a challenging time for storytellers, filmmakers, and actors to tell their stories. So, it's exciting to finally showcase their work and dedication to their art. Vyre Network is thrilled to celebrate our second year and see the overwhelming number of submissions we have. And we're excited to share some of these stories to the world." – Angie Ramos, Senior Distribution Coordinator

This year is Vyre Film Festivals 2nd Year and they have already surpassed the first-year submissions wise and. And so, without further ado, here's a list of finalists from Vyre Film Festival 2021.

Best Feature Film

Penitent - Director Martin Webster

Forbidden Love - Director JB brown

EVIE - Jamie Lundy, Dominic Brunt

Best Short Film

Me Against The World - Director Kali Bailey

Cognition - Director Ravi Ajit Chopra

Worth Fighting For - Director XANDAR

Best Documentary Feature Film

Recuerdo de Travesia - Director Elia Misesti

A Mothers Journey - Director Talamieka W Brice

#KidsonTech - Director Paul Zehrer

Best Documentary Short Film

Who Killed Jazz - Director Ben Makinen

The Living Sea - Director Ema Poposka

Like the Girls Who Wear Pink - Director Jennifer Msumba

Best Series

Dichos - Director Mary Angélica Molina

Catdad – Director JARED WEIL

Animal Instincts: The Urban Jungle Animated – Director Antoine Jackson

Best International Feature Film

Infinity Orizon - Director Carlo Lechea

Silenced Tree - Director Faysal Soysal

Rangiley Funter - Director Nishant Natharam Dhapse

Best International Short Film

Friction - Director Sumit Suresh Kumar

Departure Messages by Directed - Quinton Mack, Hamdy Adel

Raat (A Night!!) - Director Sumant Palorkar

Social Awareness Award

Box of Freedom - Directed by Adelina Suvagau

The Hurt We Share - Directed by Vega Montanez

Best Director & Best Female Director

The Best Director & Best Female Director will be announced during the film festival award show.

VFF2021 on November 11th - 14th, 2021 is more than a festival for film awards but an event where creators can network and learn more about their craft from our 6 Expert Panel Hack-themed sessions. This includes The Writers Room, Editors Hacks, The Mind of the Director, Producing The Next Project, Film Financials 101, and a Keynote Speaker session with one of the most sought out directors, Dale Resteghini. You can participate and gain access to #VFF2021 Speaking Sessions and Award show virtually through vyrefilmfestival.com.

SPONSORS

VFF2021 is sponsored by Vyre Network, Skin Fly Entertainment, DMH Empire Capital, Innovative Branding Company, One 11 Media, S. Mahogany, Creative Display Nexus, We The People, Resteghini Films, Truth Legacy, and Michael Mansouri from Radiant Images

ABOUT VFF

Vyre Film Festival is an annual event that is dedicated to displaying quality content and discovering talent from all over the globe with programing that includes dramatic and documentary features and short films, series, and episodic content in the form of multimedia, performances, and films.

For more information on the Vyre Film Festivals please email info@vyrefilmfestival.com

Media Information or Interviews

818-579-2864 | pr@vyrenetwork.com

View original content:

SOURCE Vyre Network Film Festival