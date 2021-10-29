Foundation and University Partner to Offer Free Continuing Education for Coaches Dedicated to Developing Potential in Themselves & Others

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wright Foundation for the Realization of Human Potential, a Chicago-based foundation providing transformational education and coaching, has announced new course offerings for coaches credentialed by the International Coach Federation (ICF).

For a limited time until November 12, 2021, coaches may register at no cost to earn 24 continuing coach education (CCE) hours for participating in a training focused on increasing emotional intelligence skills and capabilities, both for coaches themselves and their clients. Participants learn to:

have a positive relationship with their emotions so they can serve the purpose they were meant to serve

identify unconscious beliefs in themselves and others

identify and fulfill deep yearnings and hungers

develop the emotional facility to best serve coaching clients

"Social emotional intelligence is central to coaching, to helping people become who they can become," says Dr. Bob Wright, one of the training co-leaders, who is a Master Certified Coach with ICF and co-founder/CEO of the Wright Foundation.

The training is offered Friday through Sunday, November 12-14, 2021. To register visit http://morelifetraining.com/ceu.

"We are excited to be a resource to coaches who dare to do deep work and be students of their own transformation," says Dr. Mike Zwell, who directs Wright's Emergence Coach Training, an academically rigorous, ICF-accredited, coach training program that includes coursework at Wright Graduate University. Zwell also serves as president of the Graduate School Alliance for Education in Coaching, of which Wright Graduate University is a member along with universities such as Northwestern, Case Western, and Columbia.

About Wright Foundation for the Realization of Human Potential

At the Wright Foundation, we transform lives from the inside out through education, training & coaching, and research & thought leadership. The Wright Foundation for the Realization of Human Potential is a 501(c)3 non-profit with three divisions. We focus on using cutting-edge social and emotional intelligence to activate leaders who help contribute to a 200-year vision of a world that works for everyone. One of its divisions, Wright Graduate University, offers M.A., MBA, and Ed.D. programs in Transformational Leadership and Coaching, as well as graduate certificate programs in leadership, coaching, and social and emotional intelligence. All programs are offered fully online.

