Yalla Group Wins Middle East Technology Excellence Award

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA), the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), today announced that it won a 2021 Middle East Technology Excellence Award in the Gaming – Media & Entertainment category.

Hosted by the Asian Business Review, these awards honor outstanding companies that have made exceptional contributions in pursuit of technological innovation with revolutionary products and solutions in their respective industries in the Middle East region. A panel consisting of industry leaders from reputable companies such as PwC Middle East and Baker Tilly Middle East judged this year's nominations.

"We are extremely proud to receive this prestigious award," said Mr. Saifi Ismail, President of Yalla. "It is a testament to our technological achievements and a commendation of our leading social networking and entertainment ecosystem where users can always enjoy themselves, whether they choose to chat or play on our platform. With our constant, innovative efforts to enrich our product offerings that are tailored for the local culture, we look forward to further contributing to the development of the digital world in the region."

About Yalla Group Limited

Yalla Group Limited is the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA). The Company's flagship mobile application, Yalla, is specifically tailored for the people and local cultures of the region and primarily features Yalla rooms, a mirrored online version of the majlis or cafés where people spend their leisure time in casual chats. Voice chats are more suitable to the cultural norms in MENA compared to video chats. The Company strives to maintain users' equal status on its platform, thereby encouraging all of them to freely communicate and interact with each other in a safe and friendly environment. The Company also operates Yalla Ludo, a mobile application featuring online versions of board games that are highly popular in MENA, such as Ludo and Domino. In-game real-time chats and Ludo chat room functions are popular social networking features among users. Through close attention to detail and localized appeal that deeply resonates with users, Yalla's mobile applications deliver a seamless user experience that fosters a loyal sense of belonging, creating a highly devoted and engaged user community.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.yallatech.ae/

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Yalla Group Limited

Investor Relations

Kerry Gao – IR Director

Tel: +86-571-8980-7962

Email: ir@yallatech.ae

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Yang Song

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: yalla@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: yalla@tpg-ir.com

View original content:

SOURCE Yalla Group Limited