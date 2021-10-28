Waybridge Achieves SOC 2 Certification for Secure Data Management

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waybridge , the supply chain platform for raw materials, today announced it has successfully completed System and Organization Controls (SOC 2) Type 2 certification, which ensures the company upholds the highest industry standards for data security. The certification enables Waybridge to provide its customers and partners with the necessary confidence to manage their raw material transactions and keep their critical data safe within the platform.

Waybridge is a supply chain platform that allows customers to have end-to-end visibility into their physical materials transactions.

The need for secure data management is more critical than ever, with companies in the energy and supply chain infrastructure finding themselves targets of cyberattacks, which can expose private information. The SOC 2 certification requires established robust policies and procedures to ensure the safety and privacy of the data and the availability of its platform. A technical auditing process validates a company's systems and controls, ensuring the organization meets SOC 2 standards. A-lign conducted Waybridge's audit and reported it did not find any significant defects in Waybridge's infrastructure.

"We invested early in achieving SOC 2 compliance in order to assure our customers and partners that they can trust Waybridge with their most sensitive information," said Andrew Sweeney, CTO of Waybridge. "This aligns with our philosophy that maintaining trust in the Waybridge platform requires a foundation of safeguarding private and confidential information."

The Waybridge platform is a fully-managed software-as-a-service product for the raw materials industry. Built on the latest technologies in a cloud-based infrastructure, Waybridge combines the knowledge of a diverse group of industry leaders from the commodity, supply chain and B2B technology spaces to develop solutions to meet even the most complex of its customers' use cases. Its end-to-end platform serves as a source of truth and visibility for its clients' data, so Waybridge took the initiative to become SOC 2-certified for third party validation of its platform's dependability.

Waybridge's dedicated team of engineers handles the entire software development lifecycle, from ideation to 24/7 on-call technical support, monitoring and alerting of potential issues. The team implements best practices to develop products, including a robust change management process to account for correctness; quality; security; and observability, and designed its platform to make use of multiple physical data centers to ensure high availability of its services.

About Waybridge

Waybridge provides unprecedented visibility into the commodities supply chain, connecting all parties and partners onto a single intuitive platform. Our platform allows customers to have end-to-end visibility into their physical materials transactions. Waybridge blends the expertise and vision of founders Brian O'Kelley, Andrea Aranguren, Scott Evans, and Andrew Sweeney to create an intuitive platform that makes the exchange of raw materials smarter, faster, and better. Learn more at Waybridge.com or reach out to us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

