TrueCar Appoints Faye Iosotaluno to its Board of Directors

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc., (NASDAQ:TRUE) today announced the election of Faye Iosotaluno, Chief Strategy Officer at Match Group, to its Board of Directors. With this addition, the company's board will expand to nine directors, three of whom are women and eight of whom are independent.

"We are excited for Faye to join TrueCar's Board of Directors and look forward to her insights and contributions," said Mike Darrow, President and Chief Executive Officer of TrueCar. "With her depth of expertise across digital platforms, and specifically technology and media companies, she will be a tremendous asset to our existing Board as TrueCar continues to work toward delivering a modern, two-sided marketplace that brings the car buying experience online."

Since February 2020, Faye Iosotaluno has served as Chief Strategy Officer at Match Group, a leading provider of online dating and social discovery products including iconic brands like Tinder and Match. Prior to this, she served as Senior Vice President for New Business Initiatives at Match Group. Faye previously served as Vice President for Strategy and Business Development at SoundCloud Ltd., a leading online audio distribution and sharing platform that connects creators and fans as well as a number of digital strategy roles at other media companies. She will serve on the Board's audit committee.

