Office Edge Ushers In A New Post-pandemic Business Environment With All-in-one Professional Workspace Extension

MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After over a year spent outside the office, many businesses have gone through changes – whether it's a permanent loss of their original working space, significant cut to their employee roster, or just a newfound comfort in working from home. Recognizing the struggle across South Florida for companies to return to the office while keeping in line with costs and professionalism, Office Edge has found a solution, offering customized packages to meet every type of business need.

Office Edge Logo

For over two decades, Office Edge has gone beyond the outdated idea of simply renting a room inside a building. The five-location model meets the demand to do more, presenting a large business image at a small business cost. Solutions include reception and administrative services, bookkeeping and accounting, legal services, and conference rooms among its recently renovated private offices and furnished suites, each set inside a Class A address.

"We know how challenging it can be to obtain office space that isn't sky-high at a prestigious business address especially as many are looking to slowly ease back into working inside an office," said Kelly Ramsden, who co-founded Office Edge with her husband Bob. "Office Edge offers that solution; whether someone desires a space full-time that's free of distractions or wants to implement a hybrid environment, we want to elevate their image."

"With many workers trying to get back to a normal office situation on a shoestring staff, an extended team can be a critical component when it comes to attention to detail," said Patrick Ramsden, owner of the Office Edge location in Boca Raton. "Even something as simple as having someone to answer the phone or greet new clients can make or break a company's outward appearance during a time when it matters most."

Office Edge locations include Miami (Brickell), Coral Gables, Sunrise, and Fort Lauderdale, in addition to Boca Raton. For more information, visit www.officeedge.com.

