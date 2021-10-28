Nikon Is Developing The NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S Super-Telephoto Prime Lens With A Built-In 1.4x Teleconverter For The Nikon Z Mount System

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikon is pleased to announce the development of the NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S super-telephoto prime lens for full-frame (Nikon FX-format) mirrorless cameras for which the Nikon Z mount has been adopted.

The NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S, the first NIKKOR Z super-telephoto prime lens, belongs to the S-Line of NIKKOR Z lenses, which pursues the ultimate in optical performance. The NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S realizes the rendering of realistic images by achieving beautiful bokeh and high resolution. It will feature a built-in 1.4x teleconverter and a new coating that delivers the highest anti-reflection performance in NIKKOR history. Providing superb operability in a design that is also ideal for video recording, the NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S will support the imaging expression of professional photographers.

Nikon will continue to pursue a new dimension in optical performance while meeting users' needs, contributing to the development of imaging culture, with the hope of expanding possibilities for imaging expression.

