Jason Aldean Added to SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM and Pandora today announced Jason Aldean will perform as part of the Small Stage Series. SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series features performances with premier artists spanning music genres and styles, and comedy, and held in small iconic venues. SiriusXM and Pandora launched its Small Stage Series in August and to date has announced performances by Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Dave Matthews, Glass Animals, H.E.R., J Balvin, J. Cole, John Mulaney, Kane Brown, Kenny Chesney, Michael Che, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Shaggy and Twenty One Pilots. The event with Jason Aldean will take place at Nashville's Marathon Music Works on November 12th at 6:30pm CT. SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners can RSVP for free HERE.

SiriusXM's Storme Warren from The Highway (ch. 56) will host the event and The Highway will broadcast Aldean's performance live the same night at 8:00 pm CT. The same day, new tracks for MACON, Aldean's 10th studio album will be released and can be expected to be part of the evening's celebration.

Jason Aldean is the #1 most-streamed country artist of all time on Pandora with over 11 billion lifetime streams. He's also a three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year, ACM Artist of the Decade and has the most Top 10 songs on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, more than any other artist since making his chart debut in 2005.

Country singer/songwriter John Morgan, who is currently on the Back In The Saddle Tour with Aldean will open the show.

To maintain the highest public health standards and/or requirements, SiriusXM and Pandora will adhere to health and safety protocols in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the venue, and all state and local health mandates to protect attendees, staff, and artists. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 48 hours required to attend.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. The Company's advertising sales organization, which operates as SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

About Pandora

Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. Pandora provides consumers a uniquely-personalized music and podcast listening experience with its proprietary Music Genome Project® and Podcast Genome Project® technology. Pandora is also the leading digital audio advertising platform in the U.S. Through its own Pandora service, its AdsWizz platform, and third party services, such as SoundCloud, the Company connects brands to the largest ad-supported streaming audio marketplace in the country. Pandora is available through its mobile app, the web, and integrations with more than 2,000 connected products.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contact:

Heidi Anne-Noel

hanne-noel@pandora.com

(PRNewsfoto/Sirius XM Holdings Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.