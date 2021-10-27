OneUnited Bank Launches the Greenwood Card

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneUnited Bank, the largest Black owned bank in America, introduces the Greenwood Card in celebration of the New Black Wall Street.

In 1906, the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma, also known as Black Wall Street, was one of the most prosperous Black communities in America. It was burned to the ground by white supremacists.

As we fast forward 100 years, the New Black Wall Street emerges. OneUnited Bank, the largest and first Black owned digital bank in America, and other Black owned businesses are working to strengthen the Black community through the #BankBlack and #BuyBlack Movement.

The Bank's connection to Oklahoma and civil rights goes back generations through its owner, Chairman & CEO, Kevin Cohee. Over 100 years ago, the U.S government denied formerly enslaved Black people, also known as Freedmen, full citizenship, and financial rights in the nation of their birth.

Kevin Cohee's great, great grandfather, Charles (Chas) Cohee Jr., (1848-1908), President of the Chickasaw Freedmen, went to Congress and the President of the United States to fight for equal rights for Black Americans. He won 40-acre allotments for Freedmen that fueled Black wealth in Oklahoma. OneUnited Bank continues the legacy of Charles Cohee Jr., as it fights for economic and social justice.

"My ancestors fought for civil rights over 100 years ago and won 40-acre allotments for Freedmen that fueled Black wealth in Oklahoma," states Kevin Cohee, Chairman & CEO. "We must continue our legacy by celebrating our amazing past as we build the new Black Wall Street."

The OneUnited Bank Greenwood Visa Debit Card claims the history of Black Wall Street, and takes the #BankBlack and #BuyBlack Movement to the next level. For more information visit www.oneunited.com/greenwoodintro.

OneUnited Bank

OneUnited Bank (www.oneunited.com), is the largest (largest customer base) and first Black owned digital bank in America, a Minority Depository Institution (MDI) and a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), is a ten-time recipient of the U.S. Department of Treasury's Bank Enterprise Award due to its community development lending. Its mission is to be the premier bank serving urban communities by promoting financial literacy and offering affordable financial services.

