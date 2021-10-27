Maxwell Sinclair Joins Integro Bank (Proposed)

PHOENIX, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integro Bank (Proposed) announced today that Maxwell Sinclair joined the company as EVP, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer to lead the bank's Enterprise-Wide Risk, BSA, CRA and compliance activities.

Maxwell Sinclair has 28 years' experience in bank compliance, risk management, audit and HR functions and most recently served in a similar role as EVP, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer at Pacific Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ: PMBC) until its October 2021 sale to BANC of California (NYSE: BANC). He previously held VP roles in Compliance, BSA and CRA at California Bank & Trust and Imperial Capital Bank. Mr. Sinclair has a BS degree from University of Redlands, an MBA degree from University of Southern California and completed the Executive Leadership Program at the Pacific Coast Banking School.

Thomas J. Inserra, Chairman & CEO stated: "Having worked closely with Maxwell at Pacific Mercantile Bank, I can attest that Maxwell is highly experienced in risk management and compliance, that he shares our core values and is dedicated to helping small business grow and maximize employment. His recruitment to Integro Bank (Proposed) is a continuation of our positive momentum and I am excited at the opportunity of working work with him again."

About Integro Bank (Proposed)

Integro Bank (Proposed) is forming a bank to be based in Phoenix, Arizona (USA). Our proprietary Integro360SM consultative approach and CEO Club are designed to help small business grow and maximize employment. To learn how you can make an impact, help small business, and become a co-owner of your own bank, visit: http://www.integrobank.com

