Ellucian Foundation Awards $500,000 in PATH Scholarships to U.S. Colleges and Universities

RESTON, Va., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced the U.S. recipients of the 2021 Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving, Hope (PATH) Scholarship through the Ellucian Foundation. Established in 2020, the PATH Scholarship provides grants to higher education institutions to support students facing economic hardship.

The PATH Scholarship awards block grants between $10,000 and $25,000 (USD) to higher education institutions to help students cover items such as housing, tuition and food. Individual students receive a maximum award of $1,500 (USD) with limited exceptions. Four-year public higher education institutions in the United States and not-for-profit higher education institutions in Australia, Canada, Columbia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Ireland, Lebanon, New Zealand, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom were invited to apply. Non-U.S. 2021 winners will be announced in the coming months.

"The feedback was phenomenal from last year's inaugural PATH Scholarship and we are pleased to expand the program to have a greater impact in the U.S. and around the world. Students across the globe continue to face ongoing disruptions due to COVID and other factors and we at Ellucian are committed to doing our part," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian.

Ipsen continued, "For too many students, even small financial difficulties can critically alter their journey and keep them from reaching their educational goals. Working with our partner institutions, these funds will have a positive impact on the lives of students and enable them to continue on their learning journey."

"Thank you for your generous support, which is making it possible for our students to realize their dreams. Together, we are providing a world of opportunities to our students the Georgia State Way," said Jay Kahn, Georgia State University.

Added Erica Marks, Executive Director, SUNY New Paltz Foundation, "Now more than ever students need access to quality programs and opportunities like those made possible by gifts such as Ellucian's PATH Scholarship."

An independent judging committee selected the following U.S. institutions to receive 2021 PATH Scholarship funds:

Appalachian State University

Bluefield State College

Eastern Kentucky University

Eastern Michigan University

Edinboro University of Pennsylvania

Florida Southwestern State College

Georgia State University

Green River College

Kean University

Langston University

Metropolitan State University of Denver Foundation, Inc.

Montana State University

Montana State University-Northern

Northern Arizona University

Northern New Mexico College

Salisbury University

Southern Utah University

State University of New York at Oswego

SUNY Albany

SUNY Cobleskill College Foundation

SUNY New Paltz

Temple University

Tiffin University

Troy University

University of Houston – Center for Mexican American Studies

University of Houston-Downtown

University of Massachusetts Boston

University of North Carolina Greensboro

University of South Alabama

Weber State University

For more details, visit: https://stayonpath.org/.

