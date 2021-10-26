VEON Partners with Amdocs for New Digital Services for Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan

AMSTERDAM and, ST. LOUIS, Missouri, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, and Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announce that they have signed a seven-year agreement that will enable innovative digital services for VEON customers in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

The agreement is expected to lay the foundation for VEON's Beeline mobile operators in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to launch transformational digital services and personalised experiences. This will happen by deploying Amdocs's microservices-based monetisation and commerce suites, using technology based on cloud-ready architecture.

VEON Group companies, through their unique digital operator strategies, serve their consumer (B2C) and enterprise (B2B) customers with advanced financial, entertainment and data analytics-based services. As of 30 June 2021, VEON Group, operating in 9 countries with 213.7 million subscribers served 18.8 million users with digital content and 19.4 million with digital financial services, while supporting tens of thousands of merchants by helping them to digitalise their customer reach and services. VEON Group companies also reach a total of 28 million mobile users through self-care mobile apps.

"VEON is embarking on a journey to be a world-leading digital operator," explains Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group. "The ability to innovate, provision and adapt the digital services we can offer our customers is at the core of this journey. Amdocs is a long-term trusted partner of VEON and will accompany us on our way to digital innovation. This agreement will give us the business agility and IT velocity we need in our digital operator transformation."

"We are delighted to expand our long-term relationship with the VEON Group for the benefit of their customers in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan," says Shuky Sheffer, President and CEO of Amdocs Management Limited, "The seamless introduction of new digital services, with fast time to market and personalised experiences, will enable consumers in these markets to take advantage of the next-generation of communication and media experiences, as well as lay the foundations for future growth and innovation."

Under the agreement, Amdocs will provide new monetisation, service and network automation solutions, catalogue management, commerce and care systems, as well as enable new multi-channel front ends for digital services.

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan represent fast growing markets for VEON under the Beeline brand. As of 30 June 2021, of VEON's 6.7 million customers in Uzbekistan, over 56% are 4G subscribers with access to digital services, while in Kazakhstan over 58% of its 10 million customers use 4G services.

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and digital services serving nine countries, which together are home to 9% of the world's population. Our companies are transforming lifestyles through technology-driven services that empower opportunity in some of the world's fastest-growing emerging markets.

For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 27,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020.

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com

Disclaimer

This release contains "forward-looking statements", as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, expectations regarding the benefits of VEON's partnership with Amdocs for the provision of new digital services in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

VEON

Communications & Investor Relations

Nik Kershaw

ir@veon.com

+31 20 79 77 200

Media contacts

Alex Brooks

TUVA Partners PR for VEON

Tel: +44 (0)7900 205 460

E-mail: veon@tuvapartners.com / alex.brooks@tuvapartners.com

Holly Abbott

Babel PR for Amdocs

Tel: +44 (0)7527 521057

E-mail: amdocs@babelpr.com / holly.abbott@babelpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE VEON Ltd