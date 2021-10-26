TeamSnap Partners with Playeasy to Provide Sports Industry's First-Ever Event Marketplace

The imminent platform will enable event organizers, destinations, and venues on Playeasy, to seamlessly connect with and promote events to TeamSnap's highly engaged audience of millions of amateur sporting event participants

BOULDER, Colo. and BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSnap, the leading provider of sports management software, announced a strategic partnership today with Playeasy, the largest online network of sports destinations and venues in the United States.

This collaboration lays the foundation for the amateur sports industry's first-ever event marketplace; an immersive two-sided marketplace which surfaces thousands of events created on Playeasy to TeamSnap's highly engaged audience of over 6,000 sports organizations, 160,000 monthly active teams, and 25 million parents, players, and fans.

"We're focused on getting more kids involved in sports and simplifying the experience for parents, coaches, and club administrators to find competitive play across the nation," said Peter Frintzilas, CEO of TeamSnap. "It's a natural fit to partner with Playeasy to build an event marketplace and provide our community of millions of families greater access to events, camps, clinics, and tournaments."

This Event Registration Marketplace, expected to launch in Q1 of 2022, will be hosted by Playeasy and will provide TeamSnap's customers seamless access to identify and register for amateur sports tournaments, showcases, clinics, and other events across the U.S. and Canada.

"We're thrilled to partner with TeamSnap to allow our event organizer, destination and venue partners the ability to easily promote their events to millions of youth sports participants and families," said Sean Flaherty, CEO of Playeasy. "Our goal is to simplify the process of running a sporting event by allowing all stakeholders within the sporting event industry to find and connect with each other on one seamless platform. This partnership will enable our network to now reach thousands of amateur sports clubs, hundreds of thousands of teams and millions of players across the country with just a few clicks. It's a game changer."

Playeasy's solution will also continue to simplify the lives of local event organizers by connecting them with vendors, staffing, sponsors, hotels, and other local amenities. Similarly, the TeamSnap platform continues to simplify the lives of sports organization administrators, coaches, parents and players; helping them coordinate player registration, communicate and schedule across teams.

Event organizers on the Playeasy platform will also have the option to use the TeamSnap registration and tournament management applications through one seamless experience. You can learn more about the launch of the Event Marketplace here: https://www.teamsnap.com/partners/play-easy

Additionally, Playeasy and TeamSnap will be available to discuss their product pairing at the upcoming SportsETA Symposium, held October 25th - 29th in Birmingham, Alabama. According to Sports ETA CEO Al Kidd, "the amateur sports and travel industry represents over $45.1 billion in spending across software, lodging, transportation, food & beverage, retail and entertainment. The opportunity for Playeasy and TeamSnap to simplify how these service providers engage with the millions of parents, players, and fans that travel for youth sports is exciting."

About TeamSnap

Since its formation in 2009, TeamSnap has been single-mindedly focused on taking the work out of play. More than 25 million coaches, administrators, players and parents rely on TeamSnap's powerful and easy-to-use tools for communication, scheduling, payment collection and registration, organizing every sport and group activity in the world. For more information, visit https://www.teamsnap.com/.

About Playeasy

Founded in 2018, Playeasy has rapidly become the largest online network of sports destinations, event organizers & athletic facilities in the US. Playeasy enables Event Organizers, Destinations, Sports Facilities & Vendors to streamline their ability to conduct business by creating online profiles where they are able to search, find, communicate, create posts & connect with each other through one seamless platform.

