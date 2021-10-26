Patty Arvielo Honored with Diversity & Inclusion Leader Award New American Funding President Recognized by Women in the Housing & Real Estate Ecosystem (NAWRB)

TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide mortgage lender New American Funding, is proud to announce that its Co-Founder and President, Patty Arvielo, has received the Diversity & Inclusion Leader Award from Women in the Housing & Real Estate Ecosystem (NAWRB).

The 2021 NAWRB Leadership Awards theme is Technology Human Balance®, spotlighting much of the country's transition to digital interfaces and virtual work in the past 18 months. The women leaders who were honored demonstrated tenacity, adaptability, and strong leadership in the Housing & Real Estate Ecosystem.

Arvielo leads one of the nation's biggest mortgage lenders and one of the largest Latina-owned mortgage companies today. The company had a record-breaking year in 2020 and continues its torrid pace in 2021.

"I am deeply honored to be recognized as a Diversity & Inclusion Leader," said Arvielo. "It has been my passion to carefully cultivate a culture of talented and diverse individuals who work seamlessly together to serve the underserved communities.

Through her Latino Focus and New American Dream initiatives, Arvielo continues to reach out to the Hispanic and Black communities to increase their homeownership rates through customized educational materials, virtual events, and other outreach efforts. In 2020, the company's percentage of purchase lending to Hispanics and Blacks was 51% and 85% more than the industry average percentages (based on 2020 HMDA data).

Arvielo also extends career opportunities and mentorships to women, minorities, and Millennials who make up 60%, 45% and 39% of the company's workforce, respectively.

In the community, Arvielo has invested prominently in Hispanic women-owned businesses. These include #WeAllGrow Latina, a sisterhood of thriving Latina creators, makers, and entrepreneurs, and Encantos, an award-winning educational technology company teaching children bilingual skills.

About Patty Arvielo

Patty Arvielo is the Co-Founder and President of New American Funding. She created the company's award-winning Latino Focus and New American Dream initiatives to improve the home lending experiences of Hispanic and Black home buyers. She serves on numerous committees and is a popular keynote speaker for mortgage events across the nation. Patty also frequently lobbies for the industry and homeowners. Ernst & Young recognized her as 2016 EY Entrepreneur of The Year® Orange County. To learn more about Patty, visit PattyArvielo.com.

