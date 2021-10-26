Introducing Barchart for Excel - Barchart Launches Excel Service to Unlock the Power of Barchart.com

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of market data and trading technology to active traders and investors, announces the launch of Barchart for Excel . Barchart for Excel is a Microsoft® Excel® add-in that allows users to access extensive sets of price, technical, and fundamental market data across stocks, options, futures, currencies and crypto inside the flexible and powerful environment of Microsoft Excel. In addition, Barchart.com website users can seamlessly access their saved data such as Watchlists, Portfolios and Custom Views inside of Excel. Barchart's popular Lists, such as Today's Top Stocks, Unusual Options Activity and Most Active Futures are also available within Excel.

"Barchart.com attracts millions of traders and investors from around the world and many of them are looking for the ability to do more with the market data we offer. Whether looking to perform their own analysis, add other data sources, build macros or anything else leveraging the powerful features of Excel, we now provide that ability," said Barchart CTO Chris Harrison. "We've built a product that caters to a wide range of users, from basic to advanced. If you are simply looking for the flexibility to work with our dynamic stock or options lists in Excel, or want to perform a correlation analysis between different financial data sets, the product provides for that and much more," added Harrison.

"Barchart for Excel offers a long list of features and extensive sets of data across stocks, options, indexes, futures, currencies and crypto. And, we are already working on adding more features, such as built-in Excel functions specific to Barchart data--providing our users with a very efficient process for quickly accessing the market data they need," said Barchart Product Manager Brendan Hebert. "Other features will be released soon, like a Stock Screener directly inside of Excel which offers hundreds of fields to screen from," added Hebert.

Barchart for Excel was built for a wide range of users, including traders, investors, brokers, analysts and financial advisors. Features and data sets include:

Real-Time Stock Quotes: Work directly in Excel with real-time streaming updates, including tick-by-tick trades, and dynamic bid/ask and volume updates.

Historical Market Data: Get extensive and instant access to daily, minute and tick historical data.

Fundamental Data: Quickly analyze hundreds of fundamental data series, including financial ratios, corporate actions, company profiles, balance sheets, income statements, and cash flow data across U.S., Canadian, European and Australian stocks.

Options Analysis: View the latest Unusual Options Activity, chart options strategies, access historical option prices and greeks, analyze implied volatility rankings, build volatility skews and much more.

Technical Study Data: Access moving averages, stochastics, bollinger bands and hundreds of additional technical data fields, including technical study data as a timeseries.

Sync your Watchlists and Portfolios: Instantly access your saved Watchlists and Portfolios from Barchart.com.

Charting: Build your own charts using Excel's native chart functionality and Barchart's data, as well as integrate and overlay your own data sets.

Apply Excel Functions: Apply Excel functions to Barchart data, such as STDEV, Moving Averages and logical arguments.

Build Financial Models : Combine price and fundamental data such as current share prices, P/E ratios, EPS, Dividends and EBITDA, to create your own financial forecasts.

Custom Worksheets and Reports: Create your own custom Worksheets in Excel with unique formats, styling and data tables. Plus, leverage Excel features like Macros and Pivot Tables to create your own financial analysis reports.

To get market data in Excel from Barchart, please visit www.barchart.com/excel for a free 14-day trial (no credit card required).

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

Microsoft and Excel are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

