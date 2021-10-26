GODIVA Collaborates With QVC For Its 2021 Video Commerce Debut To Launch The Premium Chocolatier’s Special Edition Holiday Season Offerings

GODIVA's Executive Chef Chocolatier Thierry Muret will Make His Debut Across QVC's multiple platforms on Wednesday, October 27 at 7 AM and 7 PM, ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GODIVA, the global leader in premium chocolate, is collaborating with QVC®, a leader in video commerce, to launch the premium chocolatier's special edition holiday season offerings. The collaboration with QVC reinforces GODIVA's mission to expand the brand's reach to a wider base of consumers and make it more accessible for all chocolate lovers.

For its 2021 season network debut, GODIVA's Executive Chef Chocolatier Thierry Muret will appear with QVC's resident foodie, David Venable, on "In The Kitchen With David®." The 31-year veteran of GODIVA, who is affectionately referred to as Chef Thierry, will provide a culinary journey of these premium chocolates as he showcases GODIVA's iconic Gold Collection on October 27th and the much sought after 2021 holiday-themed Gourmet Chocolate Advent Calendar during a future appearance.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with QVC, to help launch our special edition holiday season offerings," said Caroline Le Roch, President of the Americas at GODIVA. "As we continue our business expansion into the growing consumer packaged goods market, our appearance on QVC's multiple platforms will help extend our reach to a broader audience base. Our premium chocolate has become synonymous with gift giving and the holiday wonder over the last 95 years. We are committed to finding new avenues to provide more accessibility to our premium chocolates so that everyone can enjoy our iconic brand."

"Our audience is always looking for unique products and gifts, especially during the holiday season. We know our viewers will embrace all the chocolate wisdom Chef Thierry will be offering," says Rob Robillard, Senior Vice President, Merchandising for QVC and HSN. "GODIVA is a prestigious brand and is known around the world for using the finest quality ingredients for its decadent chocolate gifts and treats. Learning more about the craftmanship behind these chocolates will be fun and informative for millions of customers!"

The Gold Collection

The Gold Collection has been the hero of GODIVA's portfolio since it was founded in Belgium nearly 100 years ago and continues to be one of its most popular gifting choices. The elegant 19-piece gold box contains an assortment of GODIVA's signature milk, dark, and white artisanal chocolate. The carefully crafted pieces are selected by GODIVA's Chef Chocolatiers for a decadent tasting experience and include velvety ganache's, creamy caramels, luscious pralines and delicious nuts and fruits.

2021 Gourmet Chocolate Advent Calendar

GODIVA's first holiday advent calendar was introduced 15 years ago and has since become one of the brand's most anticipated releases during the joyous holiday season. The 24-piece 2021 Gourmet Chocolate Advent Calendar features an assortment of premium milk, white and dark chocolates crafted with classic Belgian fillings. The holiday-themed calendar also contains a selection of chocolates shaped like Santa, penguins, and snowmen, which add extra surprise and delight with each window that is opened in the days leading up to Christmas. The advent calendar serves as the perfect – and most delicious - gift leading up to the holidays.

Both the 2021 Gourmet Chocolate Advent Calendar and the iconic Gold Collection will add a touch of sweetness and merriment to the holiday season, whether you're surprising someone special or spoiling yourself. Other delicious gift collections for the upcoming holiday season can be found at GODIVA.com, and in department stores and retailers nationwide.

About GODIVA Chocolatier

GODIVA is the global leader in premium, artisanal chocolate. The company was founded in Brussels in 1926 by Belgian Chocolatier, Pierre Draps. Nearly a century later, every piece of GODIVA is still bursting with quality, Belgian craftsmanship, and the world's finest ingredients.

GODIVA has distribution in more than 100 countries across the globe. Customers can experience the iconic brand at many fine retailers, on GODIVA.com, and in the chocolate aisle of supermarkets, drugstores, and club stores across the United States.

GODIVA is committed to innovative and delicious products that exceed consumer expectations and create wonderful moments. From its famous truffles and shell-moulded chocolate pieces to its European-style biscuits, individually wrapped chocolates, hot cocoa, soft serve and other indulgences, GODIVA is dedicated to bringing the ultimate chocolate experience to the world.

As a socially responsible business, GODIVA has global practices and programs designed to provide meaningful support to cocoa farmers, safeguard our environment, and empower the communities where we live and work. To learn more about these powerful initiatives, visit GODIVA Cares.

