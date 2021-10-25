Tampa General Hospital and Florida Urology Partners Form Alliance to Provide Best-in-Class Urological Care

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) and Florida Urology Partners today officially announce an alignment to offer patients across the Tampa Bay region access to integrated, comprehensive and complex urological care. Through this dynamic collaboration, Tampa General and Florida Urology Partners will serve patients at Florida Urology Partners' 15 locations across the region as well as within Tampa General Hospital, providing them with a full complement of urological services from general treatment to more complex levels of care.

"This dynamic alliance moves Tampa General Hospital one step closer to realizing its vision of being the safest, most innovative academic health system in America," said John Couris, president, and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "These types of collaborative partnerships with our community physicians are essential to creating a comprehensive ecosystem that supports our academic medicine tri-part mission of teaching, research and clinical excellence."

Through this alliance, Florida Urology Partners and its extensive team of highly specialized and nationally recognized team of 25 physicians will continue to provide world-class comprehensive care and treatments for a wide range of conditions, including the spectrum of urological cancers. Patients will be provided the latest technology at its urology and radiation oncology offices across Tampa Bay and can access additional services, including complex surgeries and innovative new treatments and therapies offered by Tampa General.

"We are proud to join forces with Tampa General to provide our patients with the highest level of comprehensive and complex services of care, including in the area of radiation oncology," stated Dr. Raviender Bukkapatnam, president of Florida Urology Partners. "Since our founding, Florida Urology Partners has made providing our cancer patients the highest level of quality comprehensive care with the best technology available and a dedicated team of uro-pathologists a core pillar of our practice. We have deepened that commitment over the past several years, dedicating ourselves to treating and managing urological cancer in the best ways possible. Partnering with TGH marks a significant extension of this commitment, and we are excited to be able to collaborate across subspecialties to further treat and support our patients on their cancer journey."

"We are excited to align with the high-quality urologists at Florida Urology Partners who, for over two decades, have a proven track record of providing an excellent level of care to our community," explained Dr. Abraham Schwarzberg, SVP of Network Development & Chief of Oncology, Tampa General Hospital. "This mutually beneficial alignment will allow Tampa General and the TGH Cancer Institute to expand our reach and access points while working in collaboration with Florida Urology Partners to provide our community and patients with coordinated, comprehensive, complex medical oncology care using leading-edge technology and deploying trial therapies all within an academic medical center setting."



Additional collaborative benefits for patients include:

· Access to a wider variety of clinical research trials sponsored by Tampa General and/or the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine

Opportunity to receive enhanced personal treatment plans

Access to minimally invasive and complex surgeries

Options for advanced immunotherapy treatment

Consultations for palliative care that offer a holistic approach with the resources to help with pain management, nutrition, mental health, and other challenges

In addition to collaborating with Tampa General Hospital, Florida Urology Partners will continue to serve its patients at all other institutions and hospitals in all counties providing the best care.

