Comscore Launches Predictive Audiences in Canada

Comscore expands cookie-free audience targeting solutions to Canada to assist advertisers, agencies, and publishers

RESTON, Va., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With third-party cookie deprecation coming, advertisers and publishers need bold new solutions to ensure that their campaigns continue to reach the right audiences. That's why Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner to more than 3,000 clients across local stations, national networks, station groups, advertising and media agencies, and the entire Movies ecosystem, is excited to launch Predictive Audiences in Canada – representing the industry's first cookie-free targeting capability that enables advertisers to reach audiences based on granular consumer behavior through privacy-friendly contextual signals. The new solution, which delivers scale and precision, is available now in leading Demand Side Platforms.

With Predictive Audiences, brands can continue to reach granular audiences aligned to their campaign goals based on age and gender demographics, consumer behaviors, and media consumption behaviors – all in a cookie-free Canadian environment.

"With the uncertainty around third-party cookies, it is important to develop new privacy-forward targeting approaches so that brands will still be able to utilize consumer behavior to reach refined audiences," said Bryan Segal, Senior Vice President, Comscore Canada. "At Comscore, we are continuously innovating and expanding to stay on the leading edge of industry trends and to empower our clients to succeed in a complex, continuously shifting marketplace."

Critically, this innovation empowers advertisers to continue leveraging Comscore's massive data footprint and market-leading methodologies while also adapting their strategies to prepare for the cookie-free era. The unique combination of Comscore's leading global opt-in panel and our commercial contextual crawler, which facilitates the creation of our Predictive Audiences, is something other contextual providers simply do not have. Comscore is excited to advance the industry with viable cookie-free alternatives to maintain campaign KPIs and mitigate risk as the privacy and ID environments evolve in Canada.

Buy Side Benefits:

Improve delivery to key demographic segments and elusive audiences

Improve KPI performance at a fraction of the cost

Remain Privacy-centric regardless of regulation changes

Sell Side Benefits:

Better monetize unsold inventory

Improve delivery to meet audience guarantees

Earn premiums for packages built on future-proof advanced audiences

Offer privacy-first options

"We are excited to be bringing yet another innovation to the Canadian market" said Segal. "This latest addition to our Activation suite, is bringing to Canadian advertisers, agencies, and publishers advanced capabilities to support their clients with accurate audience targeting in a contextually driven and privacy-friendly manner."

This expansion of Predictive Audiences to Canada marks the latest enhancement to Comscore's cookie-free solutions within the Comscore Activation suite, which helps advertisers reach specific demographics, and behavioral audiences in brand-safe and relevant contexts across desktop, and mobile. To learn more, visit: https://www.comscore.com/Products/Activation

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

