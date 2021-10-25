Suburban Propane Collaborates with City of Boise's Whittier Kid City to Provide Robotics + STEM Kits and New Sports Equipment

WHIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, today collaborated with Whittier Kid City , a nonprofit run by Boise Parks and Recreation and the Boise School District, to provide more than 100 Robotics + STEM kits and an array of new sports equipment for the students to enjoy.

Representatives from Suburban Propane, the City of Boise, Whittier Kid City and students involved in the after-school program, gathered at Kid City to enjoy more than 100 robotics and STEM kits and an array of new sports equipment donated through Suburban Propane’s SuburbanCares initiative.

"Thank you to Suburban Propane for this wonderful community initiative to help the students at Whittier Kid City," said Senator Melissa Wintrow. "Strengthening the mind and body are equally important and this donation of robotics kits and sports equipment will certainly support the valuable after-school programming that Kid City provides to so many Boise students."

The donation includes the supplies necessary for a robotics and traveling STEM program, including curriculum and activities for STEM kits that will rotate at each of the Kid City after school programs throughout the city of Boise, as well as a variety of equipment for field hockey, flag football, and basketball.

"It is incredibly rewarding to work with community organizations that are truly making a difference," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "We're proud to team up with the City of Boise, Boise Parks & Recreation to support Whittier Kid City by giving hundreds of elementary students a variety of STEM kits to stimulate their minds and new sports equipment for better health and physical activity."

The collaboration with Whittier Kid City is part of Suburban Propane's SuburbanCares corporate initiative which is dedicated to supporting community efforts across the company's footprint in the United States.

"Our community centers and programs have been stretched throughout the pandemic. While communities shut down, many of our programs and staff stayed open to serve working families. We went from playing sports with kids after school to coaching them through math, reading and science in their online schooling," said Marie Hattaway, Community Partnerships & Youth Recreation Manager, Boise Parks & Recreation Department. "While many of our programs are returning to our more typical scope of service, our eyes have been opened to the value our programs are to keep our families working and our kids active, learning and healthy. We are so appreciative of Suburban Propane's generous support and look forward to continuing to help our students with brand new tools for their mental and physical development."

Robotics + STEM kits include: Build Your Own Robots featuring coding, circuits and mechanical engineering; Physics of Design and Movement to include building structures like catapults, power boats, and straw rockets to see how they interact with the environment; Chemical and Physical Reactions to include chemistry experiments; Environmental Reactions including oily oceans, hydroponics, and create your own creatures; Molecular/Chemical/Physical Interactions to include learning about and creating various types of molecules and polymers; and Biology and Ecosystems in which kids will demonstrate the reactions and consequences of certain influences on the environment.

"Quality out-of-school activities are vital to our communities. They provide additional learning opportunities for our children while providing stability for working families and employers," remarked Representative Lauren Necochea.

This year, SuburbanCares is undertaking charitable endeavors to help children in numerous underserved communities, including Albany, NY; Dayton, OH; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Santa Rosa, CA; Columbia and Charleston, SC; and New Brunswick, NJ. SuburbanCares has also provided meals to healthcare professionals in some of the most COVID-19-affected regions in the nation, including Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Washington, D.C.

