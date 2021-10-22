Urology Times® Welcomes Five New Partners to Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) Program

The new partners aim to foster collaboration and the open exchange of information for patient benefit

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Urology Times®, the leading multimedia platform for urologists and allied health professionals, welcomes five new partners to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

"Expanding our Strategic Alliance Partnership program with the addition of these outstanding organizations is something we are honored to do," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Urology Times®. "The new and existing partners will work with Urology Times® to continue to help enhance patient care."

The new partners are as follows:

The SAP program cultivates a community of advocacy groups, medical associations, and medical institutions to foster collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted peers for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families.

About Urology Times®

Urology Times® is the leading multimedia resource for urologists and allied health professionals. The No. 1 read publication reaching the full spectrum of specialists treating urologic disorders, Urology Times® keeps urologists up to date so they can provide better patient care while running a more efficient practice. Urology Times® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

