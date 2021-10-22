Closing Achievement Gaps for African American Young Men in San Francisco

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- African American students' graduation rates hover 20 percentage points below their white counterparts. San Francisco Achievers is addressing that inequality for African American young men by providing scholarships and other support. And their work has gained them support from many Bay Area residents, foundations and companies, now including The Myers-Briggs Company.

San Francisco Achievers, The Myers-Briggs Company's 2022 Charity Partner, supports African-American young men in the San Francisco Unified School District to lead and thrive in higher education and beyond by closing the opportunity gap. They do this through college scholarships, leadership training, and mentoring.

The San Francisco Achievers supports African American male students and graduates of San Francisco Unified School District schools to lead and thrive in higher education and beyond. They focus on closing the opportunity gap through college scholarships, leadership training, mentoring and more.

"We're thrilled to start working with San Francisco Achievers to make a direct, positive impact in the Black community locally through this partnership," said Jeff Hayes, President and CEO of The Myers-Briggs Company. "As a Certified B Corp, we're dedicated to the triple bottom line and this partnership is just one of the many ways we're making good on that B Corp® promise."

In addition to providing access to The Myers-Briggs Company's personality assessments for professional development, leadership development and improving self-awareness, the partnership will also support San Francisco Achievers through career development, mentoring, web, marketing, and fundraising support.

"To date, SFA has awarded 244 scholarships, matched 217 students with mentors, and 74% of our scholars engaged with our program are still enrolled," says Gregg Zaire, Executive Director at San Francisco Achievers. "We're looking forward to working with The Myers-Briggs Company to expand our reach and results for these young men."

About The Myers-Briggs Company

In our fast-changing world, your edge lies in harnessing 100 percent of your talent – at work, at home, and everywhere in between. The Myers-Briggs Company helps organizations worldwide improve teams, develop inspirational leaders, and solve the most perplexing people challenges. We empower individuals to be the best versions of themselves by enriching their understanding of themselves and others. As a Certified B Corporation, The Myers-Briggs Company is a force for good. And we're ready to help you succeed.

