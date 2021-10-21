Yeastar Introduces Yeastar Central Management, a Channel-centric Platform for Operational & Management Agility

XIAMEN, China, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeastar (www.yeastar.com), the world's leading provider of SME PBX systems, today launched Yeastar Central Management (YCM), a centralized platform built for cloud communications service delivery and Yeastar on-premises devices management.

Deliver a Cloud-based UCaaS Experience Easier than Ever

YCM enables service providers to offer P-Series Cloud Edition, a full suite of unified communications solution, including voice, video, meeting, call center, applications, third-party integration, etc. This platform features greater simplicity in service roll-out and capacity expansion with a few clicks on one single interface.

Yeastar also unveiled a turnkey solution to accelerate time to market. Fully managed on a high availability architecture, it saves service providers from investing in cloud servers yet gives them full access to YCM to streamline operations.

Manage & Monitor Remotely, Without Compromising Security

On the other hand, YCM also enables hassle-free management of geographically dispersed customer premise Yeastar devices. Through proactive monitoring and instant alerts, Yeastasr's partners can identify issues before customers do and troubleshoot through HTTPS-secured remote connections.

There is more YCM can do. It allows shared administration with granular access. The single-panel-of dashboard keeps admins aware of essential metrics and statuses. Yeastar also aligns YCM with its Partner Portal to simplify the purchase process and order management.

"With strong customer demand for unified communications and cloud-based solutions, we believe that Yeastar Central Management, along with the turnkey solution, will create a steady revenue stream and sticker customer relationship for service providers worldwide," said Prince Cai, Vice President of Yeastar. "Dedicated to empowering our partners, we also make it a great enabler of support and maintenance efficiency."

There will be a live stream featuring an in-depth look into YCM on Yeastar Partner Portal on October 28, at 9:00 a.m. (GMT). Register here.

About Yeastar

Yeastar provides cloud-based and on-premises VoIP PBXs and VoIP gateways for SMEs and delivers Unified Communications solutions that connect co-workers and clients more efficiently. Founded in 2006, Yeastar has established itself as a global leader in the telecommunications industry with a global partner network and over 350,000 customers worldwide. Yeastar customers enjoy the flexible and cost-effective communications solutions that have been consistently recognized in the industry for high performance and innovation. For more information about Yeastar or to become a Yeastar partner, please visit https://www.Yeastar.com.

