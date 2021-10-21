Wild Bill's Expands Portfolio to Include Seasonal and Low Sugar Sodas

MILLINGTON, N.J., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Bill's , the premium, non-alcoholic craft beverage company, has expanded its portfolio to include low sugar sodas, seasonal fall flavors and a pairable line of tasty snacks & sauces. The veteran-owned and operated brand, best known for bringing its thematic Wild West pop-up activations around the country since 2002, is now selling its famous beverages at select local retailers and ecommerce channels on its website and Amazon.

Wild Bill's craft beverages have been served to over one million people at fairs, festivals and conventions. With unique and nostalgic flavors like Sarsaparilla, Birch Beer, Orange Cream and Butterscotch, fans have enjoyed Wild Bill's Pure Cane Sugar Sodas for almost 20 years but until now, have never been able to purchase outside of local events.

"Our business took an immediate hit last year when events everywhere were cancelled. We've used the time to broaden our business model and bring our products directly to our customers' homes -- something we've always wanted to do," said Michael Merseburg, CEO, Wild Bill's. "Now, our goal is to aggressively expand our omnichannel footprint, broaden our portfolio over the next year, while also continuing to serve fans at events."

As part of the portfolio expansion, Wild Bill's has added more than 15 new products to its line-up, just in time for fall.

New flavors and product lines include:

Low Sugar Sodas: Available in three flavors including Orange Cream, Root Beer, and Vanilla Cream. Each flavor includes only all-natural ingredients and 25 calories.

Seasonal Fall Sodas: This new limited edition line of seasonal sodas brings a taste of fall flavors and includes three varieties: Apple Pie, Pumpkin Spice, and Hot Toddy.

Sauces & Snacks: Created to compliment the flavors of Wild Bill's Sodas, the new line of Crunchy Peanuts, Bar-B-Q Sauces and Hot Sauces come in a wide variety of flavors.

Organic Coffee: Roasted for slow slipping, this 100 percent USDA certified organic coffee comes in four blends including Donut Shop, Columbian, French Roast and French Vanilla.

Wild Bill's products can be purchased directly from DrinkWildBills.com, Amazon, select local retailers, and at hundreds of events annually. To learn more about Wild Bill's visit DrinkWildBills.com.

About Wild Bill's

Wild Bill's is a premium, non-alcoholic craft beverage company. For over 20 years, Wild Bill's has traveled the country with their Wild West themed pop-up retail activations, serving over one million customers at fairs, festivals and conventions. Today, Wild Bill's unique and nostalgic flavors can be purchased directly from DrinkWildBills.com, Amazon, local retailers, and at hundreds of events annually. As a veteran-owned and operated business, Wild Bill's is focused on helping our nation's heroes make the transition from the military into successful civilian careers by supporting veteran non-profit organizations, providing discounted franchise fees and creating meaningful employment opportunities.

