Perrier® Launches Limited-Edition Can Inspired by Día de Los Muertos

Honoring the tradition of the holiday with a new blackberry flavor and providing support to the Latino community

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, Perrier is launching a limited-edition Mystére Potion blackberry flavor inspired by Día de Los Muertos. The new can art features the iconic sugar skull design associated with the Mexican holiday.

Perrier Día de Los Muertos limited-edition can is available at Target and Amazon while supplies last.

In recognition of the release of its Día de Los Muertos limited-edition product, Perrier is providing support in 2021 to two organizations which work to empower members of the Latino community - The Hispanic Heritage Foundation and United Farm Workers.

"As a global brand, Perrier prides itself on being a reflection of our consumers, so we're thrilled to be releasing our new limited-edition can inspired by the bold expressions of Día de los Muertos," says Ricardo Ibarra Martinez, Marketing Manager, Perrier US. "As consumers celebrate the holiday and honor loved ones, we hope our new offering will enhance holiday moments that are shared amongst friends and family."

To further inspire consumers to enjoy its latest product offering, Perrier has teamed up with Latino mixologists across the United States to create cocktail recipes that pay homage to the culture and traditions of Día de Los Muertos. These original recipes will be featured on the Perrier Instagram feed this October.

The Perrier Día de los Muertos inspired can with bold Blackberry flavor joins the brand's line-up of carbonated mineral water with 0 calories and 0 sweeteners including Perrier Original, and the full assortment of Perrier flavored carbonated mineral water with natural flavors, including: Lime, L'Orange, Pink Grapefruit, Peach, Pineapple and more.

Just in time for the holiday, the Perrier limited-edition offering is now available at Target in a 10-can fridge pack for a suggested retail price of $5.99. A 30-can pack is available via Amazon for a suggested retail price of $23.45.



For more information, visit www.Perrier.com and follow us on social @PerrierUSA.



About PERRIER®

With a story that started in 1863, in Vergèze, South of France, PERRIER® Carbonated Mineral Water, is recognized worldwide by its iconic green bottle. Enjoyed in more than 140 countries worldwide, it is known for its refreshing mineral water combined with its unique bursting bubbles. For more information, visit www.Perrier.com and follow along on social at instagram.com/PerrierUSA.

